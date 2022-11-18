Global 3D Telepresence market is expected to reach 4.5 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Market Data Forecast, the global 3D telepresence market size was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion in 2027, with a registering CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.
The 3D telepresence achieves true depth without the usage of 3D glasses. Telepresence is an asset of technologies that allow a person to feel as if they were present to give the appearance or effect of being present viva telerobotics. Telepresence requires that the user’s senses be provided with such stimuli as to give the feeling of being in that other location.
Drivers:
The increasing tele immersion technology combined with 3D technology provides an increased level of presence of the remote users driving the market’s revenue. They have such applications in manufacturing, medicine, physical sciences, digital humanities, remote collaboration, education, architecture, and other various applications to drive market growth. The increased the level of presence of remote users drives the market growth. The rising initiatives aimed at pushing the deployment of common video conferencing to achieve real-world experiences are driving the market growth. The 2D video conferencing has a potential use of this technology in serval, other areas that would reduce the need for travel to drive the market growth.
Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/3d-telepresence-market/request-sample
Restraints:
The high cost is one of the important fencings in the market growth. The high cost of 3D equipment is only restraining the global 3D telepresence market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
3D Telepresence Market - By Type: Hardware, Software
Based on the type: The Hardware segment was recorded as the largest share in the 3D telepresence market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The hardware refers to the computer’s tangible components or delivery systems that store and run the written instruction provide by the software. Examples of the hardware are the monitor, keyboard, and processing unit the hardware is extremely important in the 3D telepresence market.
3D Telepresence Market - By Application: Education, Advertising, Conferencing, Customer Service
Based on the applications: Education held the largest share in the 3D telepresence market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the 3D telepresence market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the 3D telepresence market and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AR and MR is excepted to wave the path for increased adoption of the 3D telepresence market. Increasing tech start-ups is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The UK is the largest market supporting the growth of 3D telepresence. There has been rapid growth in the 3D telepresence market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is the expected to be growing lucratively in the 3D telepresence market.
Latest Industry Development:
TELUS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeleVU, a prominent Canadian tech startup focused on the application of smart glasses in healthcare settings using the capabilities of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). TELUS is a significant telecommunications business in Canada, as well as the country's leader in digital health technology, which is transforming the flow of health information across the continuum of care and enhancing access to health and wellness services.
The new Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition from ZTE is the world's first smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. Except for minor physical redesigns, the new smartphone is a special variant of the Axon 30 Ultra smartphone with 16 GB of random access memory. It has a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, 144Hz picture refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 engine, and a triple camera with 64 megapixels.
Following an increase in dangers as businesses moved their activities online, IT company Dimension Data is eyeing a larger piece of the cybersecurity services market. The company has created a threat intelligence hub called the Dimension Data Threat Intelligence Centre, which will serve as a single point of control for cyber security risks. According to an internal poll, 58 percent of small and medium businesses to the market growth.
In Oct 2020- ZTE Corporation partnered with Unicorn to build an FTTH-based smart community. They announced the completion of a trial of an innovative smart community deployment based on a Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network in Yinchuan, China. This trial has enabled the growth of smart community services over the existing Passive Optical Network (PON) broadband infrastructure.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/3d-telepresence-market/customization
Brian Miller
The 3D telepresence achieves true depth without the usage of 3D glasses. Telepresence is an asset of technologies that allow a person to feel as if they were present to give the appearance or effect of being present viva telerobotics. Telepresence requires that the user’s senses be provided with such stimuli as to give the feeling of being in that other location.
Drivers:
The increasing tele immersion technology combined with 3D technology provides an increased level of presence of the remote users driving the market’s revenue. They have such applications in manufacturing, medicine, physical sciences, digital humanities, remote collaboration, education, architecture, and other various applications to drive market growth. The increased the level of presence of remote users drives the market growth. The rising initiatives aimed at pushing the deployment of common video conferencing to achieve real-world experiences are driving the market growth. The 2D video conferencing has a potential use of this technology in serval, other areas that would reduce the need for travel to drive the market growth.
Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/3d-telepresence-market/request-sample
Restraints:
The high cost is one of the important fencings in the market growth. The high cost of 3D equipment is only restraining the global 3D telepresence market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
3D Telepresence Market - By Type: Hardware, Software
Based on the type: The Hardware segment was recorded as the largest share in the 3D telepresence market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The hardware refers to the computer’s tangible components or delivery systems that store and run the written instruction provide by the software. Examples of the hardware are the monitor, keyboard, and processing unit the hardware is extremely important in the 3D telepresence market.
3D Telepresence Market - By Application: Education, Advertising, Conferencing, Customer Service
Based on the applications: Education held the largest share in the 3D telepresence market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the 3D telepresence market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the 3D telepresence market and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AR and MR is excepted to wave the path for increased adoption of the 3D telepresence market. Increasing tech start-ups is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The UK is the largest market supporting the growth of 3D telepresence. There has been rapid growth in the 3D telepresence market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is the expected to be growing lucratively in the 3D telepresence market.
Latest Industry Development:
TELUS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeleVU, a prominent Canadian tech startup focused on the application of smart glasses in healthcare settings using the capabilities of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). TELUS is a significant telecommunications business in Canada, as well as the country's leader in digital health technology, which is transforming the flow of health information across the continuum of care and enhancing access to health and wellness services.
The new Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition from ZTE is the world's first smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. Except for minor physical redesigns, the new smartphone is a special variant of the Axon 30 Ultra smartphone with 16 GB of random access memory. It has a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, 144Hz picture refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 engine, and a triple camera with 64 megapixels.
Following an increase in dangers as businesses moved their activities online, IT company Dimension Data is eyeing a larger piece of the cybersecurity services market. The company has created a threat intelligence hub called the Dimension Data Threat Intelligence Centre, which will serve as a single point of control for cyber security risks. According to an internal poll, 58 percent of small and medium businesses to the market growth.
In Oct 2020- ZTE Corporation partnered with Unicorn to build an FTTH-based smart community. They announced the completion of a trial of an innovative smart community deployment based on a Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network in Yinchuan, China. This trial has enabled the growth of smart community services over the existing Passive Optical Network (PON) broadband infrastructure.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/3d-telepresence-market/customization
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn