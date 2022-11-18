Submit Release
Latvia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Latvia as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Latvia are strong NATO Allies with a partnership founded on a shared belief in the importance of inclusive democracy, economic freedom, and sovereignty. The United States is grateful for Latvia’s many contributions to our collective security and mutual defense, and its determination to maintain a firm and united response to Russia’s aggression. The United States supported Latvia’s sovereignty and independence through the darkest days of the Soviet occupation and stood with the people of Latvia as they worked to rebuild their country after regaining their freedom. Today, we are working together to provide critical security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as Russia wages its brutal, unprovoked war, which is an affront to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin international peace and wellbeing.

This year our two countries celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relations and reaffirmed our commitment to democracy, freedom, the rule of law, security, and prosperity. I am confident our partnership will endure and grow stronger as we stay focused on the hard work of delivering results for our people and strengthening our democracies to meet the challenges of the years to come.

On this special day, the American people send best wishes to all Latvians, and look forward to the next hundred years of our shared commitment to one another and to the cause of freedom.

