Why Birdfy is Always Ranked as The Top Gift Choice by Mainstream Media

Netvue Birdfy

Birdfy has been highly praised by 1000+ media, including mainstream media Forbes Vetted and Digital Camera World.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy is a latest innovation project designed by Netvue, a 10-year old company that provides smart home solutions to the global market. Since its launch last year, Birdfy has been highly praised by 1000+ media, including mainstream media Forbes Vetted and Digital Camera World. At the same time, its promotional articles were seen and forwarded by more than 500 well-known media websites, including Fox, Digital Magazine and NCN.

Best Tech Gifts: The First AI-powered Bird Feeder Camera

Recently, Forbes Vetted just awarded Birdfy title of "The Best Tech Gifts For Bird Watcher", meanwhile, News Break and several media also report Birdfy as the most worthy gift to buy due to its high tech features. "The Netvue Birdfy Feeder Cam is the ideal gift for a bird watcher or nature enthusiast". As Forbes Vetted reported, Birdy is designed professionally to upgrade the bird-watching experience.

As the very first AI-powered design bird feeder camera, Birdfy is able to capture and recognize over 6,000 bird species through its built-in 1080p camera, even at night. No matter tech lovers or bird lovers will be fascinated by this smart bird feeder camera and enjoy a wonderful bird-watching experience.

Best Gifts for Bird Lovers: Watch Birds Anytime, Anywhere

Digital Camera World has awarded Netvue Birdfy as "The Best Bird Feeder Camera 2022", while HGTV and other media ranked Netvue Birdfy as the Best Gift for Bird Lovers in various press articles. Netvue Birdfy is professionally designed as a solid and beautiful home for backyard birds. With IP65 protection grade and 1.5L large capacity, Birdfy allows users to store enough food and attract birds to their backyard.

Netvue Birdfy is proud of its patent bird-friendly design, with waterproof feature and perch stand design, birds will feel more comfotable to eat around. Moreover, associated with Netvue App, users can watch birds closely on phone and receive real-time notifications when feather visitors come. As such, Birdfy has won the hearts of many bird lovers and become their first choice for shopping.

Best Gifts for Family and Friends: Build Connection with Loved Ones

Netvue Birdfy has won great applause from a wide range of media as the best gift for family and friends. Specifically, Reviewed has rewarded Birdfy as "The Most Unique Gifts You Can Shop From Amazon Launchpad in 2022", Bankrate also ranked Birdfy as "The Best Gift for Home and Garden Lovers". Meanwhile, Birdfy is recommended as Flipboard Gift guide list.

As the above press recommended, Netvue Birdfy could be the best gift to build connections with your loved ones. Birdfy's smart camera auto-captures the birds' movement as images or videos and stores them in the Netvue Cloud, allowing users to create close bonds with their friends or family. The giftee would be happy to prepare bird food, watch birds and learn bird species through Netvue Birdfy together.

If you are interested in learning more details about Netvue Birdfy and exploring why it , you can visit netvue.com for further information.