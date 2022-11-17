Submit Release
Slums in France

The dire conditions of slums In France is often due to the fact that there is no waste management system, nor access to drinking water and/or toilets. To reduce the health risks attributed with these conditions, DotW is working with partner associations and local authorities to improve living and hygiene conditions and advocate for suitable housing solutions.

In favor of a slum clearance policy that respects people’s dignity, DotW insists that those living in the slums are included in the conversation, so that they may consult with actors in the field to create a viable, sustainable, and respectful approach. Our association pleads for access to suitable housing for all, respecting people’s wishes and taking into account the difficulties linked to poverty. In the absence of dignified and sustainable proposals, we are campaigning for a temporary stabilization of the land which would allow the inhabitants to assert their rights, to access care, and to initiate a dynamic of integration.

