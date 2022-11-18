Submit Release
Avalanche infrastructure work will cause delays in Hoback Canyon

Jackson, Wyo.  The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche infrastructure in the Hoback Canyon, US 189/191 tomorrow, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.  Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to place O’Bellx infrastructure near major slide paths that endanger the highway.   

Traffic will be paused while flight operations take place.  Drivers are advised to be aware of intermittent flagging operations and potential delays of up to 15 minutes during the hour of work.  

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.

