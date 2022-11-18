San Diego County Short Sale Realtor Stops Foreclosure In Oceanside Carlsbad Chula Vista by Short Sale Realtor Expert

San Diego Foreclosure Realtors Foreclosure Realtors In Chula Vista Short Sale Realtors in San Diego

Hadi is one of the best Realtor in San Diego and has helped many families to save substantially when buying, selling, or investing in real estate

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure is one of the worst things that could happen to someone struggling with debt. When this happens homeowner will lose control over the home, and it becomes subject to legal action. Lender can use the property to collect outstanding debts. They might even sell it, putting the proceeds into a fund that helps pay off the original loan.

Hadi Bahadori, an Orange County-based real estate company, now presents a great package for individuals who are facing foreclosure in San Diego County and are very close to lose their home . Hadi Bahadori has decided that they will help all homeowners who are behind on their mortgage monthly payment and facing foreclosure.

"The process of foreclosure usually begins with the lender filing a lawsuit against homeowner. This action gives the court jurisdiction over subject property. After the lawsuit is filed, the bank sends a letter stating that they intend to begin the foreclosure process. At this point, homeowner have 30 days to respond to the bank’s request. If homeowner does not respond within this period, the bank wins the case without further action." say Tony Faulkner broker at Home Smart Ever Green Realty.

As one of Home Smart Evergreen’s top-producing agents, besides specializing in short sale real estate in Riverside County, Hadi Bahadori also represents homeowners throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. When it comes to finding the best realtor to stop foreclosure in San Diego County, Hadi is the go-to answer.

“I was stunned by the amount of effort these professionals were offering to stop the foreclosure and get the short sale approved. It seemed like their team was fighting to win the battle for me, Despite of my unique financial situation and hardship .” said one of their many satisfied past client.

Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and unique team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth, and highly attentive services.

In this uncertain economic situation and due to the health and market condition many homeowners could fall behind on their mortgage obligation . The team of professional realtors at Hadi Bahadori thinks of their clients and ensures every possible support. Home Smart Evergreen is probably one of the best real estate companies that offer no cost to homeowner to sell their home . Their state of art marketing has helped many individual to sell their homes for the best term and in the shortest amount of time. They have streamlined the process of buying or selling a home to make it easier for San Diego County homeowners. They have built a team of industry experts to make sure their client has access to local home inspectors, contractors, interior designers, service providers, property managers, lending professionals, title and escrow companies, painters, gardeners, plumbers, home warranty companies, and more to provide the best service possible when one needs to stop foreclosure in San Diego County.

Home Smart Evergreen Realty has brought competition to a new level by offering a no cost listing fee in San Diego County. “I always dreamed of initiating a positive difference in the world around us. My experience and interest in the real estate business began 20 years ago after acquiring proper education regarding real estate.” Added Hadi Bahadori. “Our goal with Hadi Bahadori team is to serve the clients effectively and with a best service for the listing and other real estate plans.

"Whether you’re selling or buying a home, hiring a realtor you can trust may just be one of the most crucial decisions you make. In Realty, they’ll be assisting you to manage a real estate transaction that’s worth hundreds of thousands of dollars!" said Kami Kourzon real estate expert.

As a consistent top producer at Home Smart Evergreen Realty, Hadi specializes in short sale, foreclosure and sales of single-family residences, condominiums, and investment properties throughout Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego County with emphasis on stop foreclosure homes.

