Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,555 in the last 365 days.

American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association (ACPA) Announced Rebrand

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association (ACPA), celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2023, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding project to reflect the association's position as the premier scientific and professional network in cleft palate and craniofacial care.

Adam Levy, CAE, Executive Director: "We couldn't be more ecstatic to reveal our new brand to the public."

ACPA unites scientific leadership with patients and families impacted by cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial differences. ACPA champions a comprehensive, team-based care approach that supports individual patients and families through their unique care journeys with the best evidence-based treatment and resources to thrive.

The comprehensive rebrand includes a new logo and updated messaging, along with clear direction and tools for healthcare providers and other experts in the field. An updated domain and new website with a refined user experience for families and patients will launch in early 2023. This streamlined and simplified approach contains storytelling that reflects modern concerns and the long-term care journey for patients.

Adam Levy, CAE, Executive Director: "We couldn't be more ecstatic to reveal our new brand to the public. To accomplish this goal, a 'core brand team' was constructed from interdisciplinary ACPA members and included families of affected individuals. The result is a new brand representing the journey and the intersection between patient and provider, and more than anything, expresses our care for each other along the way."

ACPA is a touchpoint for the cleft and craniofacial community, providing updated scientific resources and interdisciplinary networking opportunities for healthcare providers, patients, and families. Their efforts are far-reaching and impact a broad base of individuals who are passionate about improving the lifelong care and the lives of people born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial differences.

Contact: ACPA Communications
Contact info: 919-933-9044, info@acpa-cpf.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-cleft-palate-craniofacial-association-acpa-announced-rebrand-301682234.html

SOURCE American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association

You just read:

American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association (ACPA) Announced Rebrand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.