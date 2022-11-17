Submit Release
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate" or the "Company") SI. Investors who purchased Silvergate securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/si.

The investigation concerns whether Silvergate violated federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, market analysts reported that Silvergate's exposure to FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange currently experiencing a significant liquidity crisis, could be far greater than the Company had previously represented. Specifically, market analysts suggested that FTX deposits constitute a sizable portion of Silvergate's deposit base and that this is a significant red flag. On this news, Silvergate's stock price fell $6.13 per share, or 17.27%, to close at $29.36 per share on November 15, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Silvergate securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/si. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

