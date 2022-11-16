Three white-tailed deer shot and left near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three whitetail deer that have been shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID.

The first deer was found on September 18, 2022, the second and third deer were found on November 14, 2022. It is believed the same person was involved with killing all three of the deer and no meat was taken from them.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or any other wildlife violation, please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-716-8099 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.