Entrepreneur & Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal Set as Keynote Speaker at Texas Blockchain Summit

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) CEO Pavan Agarwal is set to attend and present at this year's Texas Blockchain Summit - North America's premier policy conference for the bitcoin, crypto, and blockchain ecosystem. The two-day conference will be held at the University of Texas at Austin, between Nov. 17-18, 2022.

Taking to the Zlotnik stage on Friday, Nov 18, at 1 p.m., Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West & Ceilligence, will speak and participate in the Future of Banking Panel. Mr. Agarwal will give an exclusive insight into just how the company's empathetic AI technology, Morgan™ (a ground-breaking application powered by AI & blockchain and simply described as an underwriter at your fingertips operating at near real-time speed ) has brought and continued to build equality of access and service across all demographic and economic segments. You can learn more about Morgan™ via https://www.hellomorgan.com.

The highly anticipated appearance at this year's Summit follows Sun West & Ceilligence's recent announcement that Morgan™'s AI technology will now analyse a borrower within hours and convert that credit risk into a property-agnostic tradable Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The NFT is backed by real dollars and conditionally guaranteed (see swmc.com/tru-terms) by Sun West. Explaining the approach further, Pavan will detail how this provides buyers and sellers wider opportunities and empowers all income bracket parties the ability to present and accept offers with certainty, like a cash offer, and without open-ended financing contingencies. Morgan™ is the future of banking and real estate professionals and borrowers adore her.

Speaking on Sun West's conference participation, Pavan Agarwal explained, "Disparate access to housing significantly widens the wealth gap in society. The Morgan AI comprehensively and conclusively solves this problem, because the technology enables banks to treat all borrowers across the financial and cultural spectrum with equally high levels of service and respect."

Texas is embracing bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency like no other state, and this year's Summit will be a transformative experience that helps ignite its leadership role in those emerging industries. Sun West is proud to be a part of that progression as the US's leading blockchain solution for 21st-century housing.

About PAVAN AGARWAL

Pavan Agarwal is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. a recognized Ginnie Mae HMBS (Reverse Mortgage) Issuer, Servicer, and Master Servicer and holds agency approvals with FHA, VA, USDA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. As President and Chief Executive Officer, Pavan oversees all aspects of Corporate Operations including Lending, Servicing, Secondary Marketing, Investor Relations, Capital Markets, New Mortgage Product Distribution, Quality Control, Compliance and Technology Operations. Pavan is a key individual contributor to sales through joint venture creation, development, and management with key business partners in the Mortgage, Banking and Credit Union Industries. Pavan's base root experience is in complex and high-profile business structures with a special focus in Business Growth and Start Up business divisions. He has a strong background in Enterprise Business Development within Financial Lending and Technical Organizations that include Owned, Contractor, and Third-Party Service Providers.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so that customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience have been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

