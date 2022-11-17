The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Partners with Kazakhstan on Vulnerability Assessment Nuclear Security Training Course

Kazakhstani trainees representing the country’s major nuclear facilities participated in the U.S.-instructed training course.

As part of the United States’ efforts to support Kazakhstan’s nuclear facility security across the country, DTRA conducted a training course from November 7-11, 2022 on vulnerability assessment fundamentals with Kazakhstani nuclear security experts .

A U.S. instructor uses a schematic to demonstrate vulnerability assessment techniques.

Experienced U.S. instructors led participants through a series of lectures and practical exercises to improve vulnerability assessment methodologies and techniques. The course included site visits to commercial businesses in Almaty seeking to improve physical security, which provided hands-on avenues for participants to apply their skills in controlled environments while also benefitting local entities. Like with all DTRA nuclear security courses, Kazakhstani stakeholders will modify this training course for future use us and incorporation into a growing nuclear security training curriculum.

Participants collaborate on a group exercise during training at Almaty’s Nuclear Security Training Center.

