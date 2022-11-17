BOMB Money Announces Release Date for Their Mobile App and Blockchain Powered by Ankr

The revolutionary BOMB Mobile App and BOMB Chain, the blockchain powering the app, will be released on Jan. 9, 2023.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 9, 2023, the new mobile app developed by the BOMB Money team will be available for download on Android and iOS. The app will run on BOMB Chain, their new blockchain also set to launch on the same day. The game-changing BOMB Mobile App will become the gateway to crypto mass adoption with its focus on simplicity, security, and transparency.

Users will be able to download and set up a fully functional Web3 wallet within seconds without requiring any prior knowledge or training. They will then be able to purchase crypto using their local currency directly from within the app or transfer their crypto onto the app from an external wallet. Investors can then earn high yields through fixed-term staking by taking advantage of the power of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with full visibility of all assets thanks to the power of BOMB Chain.

BOMB Chain is the custom-built blockchain whose native token, BOMB, is algorithmically pegged to Bitcoin - the first of its kind. It is being built and will be maintained by leading Web3 company Ankr, whose Chainscanner platform allows BOMB Money users to view all on-chain information and transactions to ensure full transparency and the highest level of security.

In anticipation of the Jan. 9 launch, BOMB Money is offering early investors an opportunity to earn bonus BOMB tokens redeemable on BOMB Chain. For more information on how to earn your bonus BOMB tokens, click here.

BOMB Money is on a mission to become the safest and largest crypto-staking platform in the world by 2025. BOMB Chain empowers builders to enable the next generation of web3 products and services for everyone. The BOMB Mobile App will be the gateway to mass adoption of cryptocurrency.

As the approved infrastructure partner for building app-specific blockchains on ecosystems like the BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche, Ankr simplifies blockchain development for all use cases. Ankr creates AppChains for projects while satisfying every requirement for infrastructure and engineering like validators, RPC nodes, block explorers, testnets, staking platforms, and more for completely custom blockchain solutions.

