CARL R. BRUSH: THE MAKING OF AN INDEPENDENT WOMAN
Author Carl R. Brush takes readers on a wild journey led by an independent womanTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the pre-gold rush in San Francisco, Bonita follows a story of a 12-year-old who goes by the same name as the book. "Bonita" lives a prestigious life with a promising future set ahead of her. One day, she eavesdrops on a conversation that leads her to discover that her whole life has been a lie. Crushed by the heartbreaking news, she sets on an adventure to discover the truth behind her family. A blend of history and fiction, "Bonita" takes readers on events such as the Mexican-American War, the Gold Rush, and the California Drive for statehood. Amid all the other turmoil, she finds herself involved in an intense romance that complicates her circumstances even more. Readers are in for a wild and unexpected adventure with every turn of a page.
Carl R. Brush is the author of the novel The Maxwell Vendetta, and its sequel, The Second Vendetta, and Swindle In Sawtooth Valley which is to be released soon. He also wrote another trilogy, two of which –Bonita, and Bonita’s Quest, both of which are published. The third, entitled, Nita, is in progress. Finally, he co-authored The Yellow Rose, set during the Texas revolution of 1836. Carl was born and raised in Northern California, an area where most of his historical thrillers are set and which has served as an inspiration for his work.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here