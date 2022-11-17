Submit Release
ESCO Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

- Q4 GAAP EPS $1.19 / Adjusted EPS $1.21 - FY 2022 Sales increase 20% to $858 Million - $135 Million in Cash Flow from Operations in FY 2022 -

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter (Q4 2022) and fiscal year (FY 2022) ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights

  • Q4 2022 GAAP EPS increased $0.41 per share (53 percent) to $1.19 per share compared to $0.78 per share in Q4 2021.   Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS increased $0.36 per share (42 percent) to $1.21 per share compared to $0.85 per share in Q4 2021.
  • FY 2022 GAAP EPS increased $0.74 per share (31 percent) to $3.16 per share compared to $2.42 per share in FY 2021. FY 2022 Adjusted EPS increased $0.62 per share (24 percent) to $3.21 per share compared to $2.59 per share in FY 2021.
  • Q4 2022 sales increased $51 million (25 percent) to $256 million compared to $205 million in Q4 2021. Organic sales increased $38 million (19 percent) and recent acquisitions added $13 million (6 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.
  • FY 2022 sales increased $142 million (20 percent) to $858 million. Organic sales increased $90 million (13 percent) and recent acquisitions added $52 million (7 percent) of revenue growth for the full year.   
  • Q4 2022 entered orders decreased $14 million (5 percent) compared to the prior year period to $245 million (book-to-bill of 0.95x). Full year 2022 entered orders increased $164 million (21 percent) to $961 million (book-to-bill of 1.12x) and resulted in record year-end backlog of $695 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $94 million in Q4 and $135 million for the full year, resulting in an increase of $12 million (10 percent) over the prior year.  
  • Net debt (total borrowings less cash on hand) was $55 million, resulting in a leverage ratio of 0.78x and $589 million in available liquidity on September 30, 2022.

FY 2022 was a record year for sales, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EPS, cash flow from operations, entered orders, and year-end backlog.   Entered orders were strong across our end-markets, with all three business segments reporting a book-to-bill greater than 1.1x.   Overall, entered orders increased 21 percent compared to the prior year and drove record year-end backlog of $695 million.   Cash flow from operations was $135 million with a 108 percent free cash flow conversion rate.   Recovery in key end-markets combined with solid orders momentum drove meaningful growth and improved operating results during the year.

Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Given the continuing economic disruptions and global headwinds throughout the year, I am very pleased that we were able to deliver outstanding results from both a growth and profitability perspective. Despite considerable challenges, we were able to exceed our commitments as communicated at the start of the year. ESCO is an industry leader that serves healthy end-markets, and through the tremendous efforts of our employees we were able to deliver results we are all very proud of in 2022.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Q4 2022 sales increased $24 million (30 percent) to $104 million from $80 million in Q4 2021. Q4 sales growth was the result of strong demand across our commercial and defense aerospace, Navy, and space platforms.   FY 2022 sales increased $37 million (12 percent) to $351 million, largely driven by commercial aerospace, which increased $30 million (32 percent) to $123 million. Higher Navy and space sales were partially offset by lower industrial sales compared to the prior year.
  • Q4 2022 EBIT increased $8.7 million to $23.3 million from $14.6 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBIT increased $8.9 million in Q4 2022 to $23.6 million (22.7 percent margin) from $14.7 million (18.3 percent margin) in Q4 2021. FY 2022 EBIT increased $11.9 million to $68.4 million from $56.5 million in FY 2021. FY 2022 Adjusted EBIT increased $12.0 million to $69.0 million (19.6 percent margin) from $57.0 million (18.1 percent margin) in FY 2021. Margin increases for the quarter and year were driven by higher volumes and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.  
  • Entered Orders increased $9 million to $97 million in Q4 2022.   For the full year entered orders increased $55 million (16 percent) to $392 million (book-to-bill of 1.12). The orders strength was primarily driven by the continuing recovery of commercial aerospace and resulted in record year-end backlog of $408 million.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Q4 sales increased $22 million (37 percent) to $83 million from $61 million in Q4 2021. Organic sales increased $12 million (21 percent) and recent acquisitions Phenix and Altanova contributed $10 million in revenue.   FY 2022 sales increased $75 million (37 percent) to $278 million from $203 million in FY 2021. Doble organic sales increased $20 million (12 percent), NRG sales increased $8 million (24 percent), and Phenix and Altanova added $47 million, The organic sales growth was driven by increased electric utility spending and strong demand across our renewables product lines.
  • Q4 2022 EBIT increased $6.5 million to $19.8 million from $13.3 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBIT increased $4.9 million in Q4 2022 to $19.8 million (23.7 percent margin) from $14.9 million (24.3 percent margin) in Q4 2021. FY 2022 EBIT increased $16.7 million to $57.6 million from $40.9 million in FY 2021. FY 2022 Adjusted EBIT increased $15.7 million to $58.1 million (20.9 percent margin) from $42.4 million (20.9 percent margin) in FY 2021. Adjusted EBIT increases for the quarter and year were largely driven by higher volumes and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures, increased travel and conference costs.  
  • Entered Orders decreased $8 million to $88 million in Q4 2022. Orders for the quarter were lower due to the timing of orders booked related to the backlog acquired with the Phenix and Altanova transactions in Q4 2021. For the full year entered orders increased $71 million to $315 million (book-to-bill of 1.13) and resulted in year-end backlog of $128 million. Orders strength was driven by contributions from Altanova and Phenix, increased electric utility spending and continuing growth in the demand for renewables.  

Test

  • Q4 2022 sales increased $5 million (8 percent) to $69 million from $64 million in Q4 2021, primarily due to increased medical and industrial shielding and power filter demand.   FY 2022 sales increased $30 million (15 percent) to $228 million, driven by increased test and measurement projects, medical and industrial shielding, and power filter demand.
  • Q4 2022 EBIT increased $1.9 million to $11.8 million (17.0 percent margin) from $9.9 million (15.3 percent margin) in Q4 2021. FY 2022 EBIT increased $5.0 million to $32.6 million (14.3 percent margin) from $27.6 million (14.0 percent margin) in FY 2021. The increase in profitability was driven by leverage on higher sales and price increases, partially offset by material cost and wage inflation.
  • Entered Orders decreased $14 million to $59 million in Q4 2022. Orders were lower during the quarter primarily due to the timing of large power filter orders in Q4 2021. For the full year entered orders increased $38 million to $253 million (book-to-bill of 1.11) and resulted in record year-end backlog of $159 million. The orders strength was driven by medical shielding and global demand for test and measurement projects.

Share Repurchase Program
The Company did not repurchase any shares of stock during Q4 2022. During FY 2022 the Company repurchased approximately 257,500 shares for $20 million.

Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on January 20, 2023 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2023.

2023 Annual Meeting
The 2023 Annual Meeting of the Company’s Shareholders will be held on February 3, 2023.

Business Outlook – FY 2023
Management expects continued growth in sales, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted EBITDA across each of the Company’s business segments in 2023.

Management’s expectations for growth in 2023 compared to 2022:

  • Net sales are expected to grow 6 to 8 percent and be in the range of $910 to $930 million on a consolidated basis, with A&D growing 10 to 13 percent, USG growing 5 to 7 percent, and Test growing 3 to 5 percent.
  • Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase approximately 10 to 15 percent with Adjusted EBIT margins increasing to 13.5 to 14.0 percent of sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase approximately 7 to 12 percent with Adjusted EBITDA margins increasing to 19.0 to 19.5 percent of sales.
  • Interest expense is expected to increase approximately $4.3 million to over $9 million (due to higher interest rates) excluding the impact of any future acquisitions.
  • The effective income tax rate is expected to be in the range of 22.5 to 23.5 percent in 2023.
  • Management projects 2023 Adjusted EPS to increase 7.5 to 12 percent and be in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share. This projection reflects margin expansion on the anticipated sales growth, partially offset by increased interest expense.
  • Management expects flat to slightly up Adjusted EPS of $0.46 - $0.52 in Q1 2023 compared to the prior year. Consistent with prior years, revenues and Adjusted EPS are expected to grow sequentially throughout the year.

Management Transition
As previously announced, Vic Richey will be retiring from his roles as CEO and President at the end of the calendar year. Mr. Richey will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board during a transition period as current USG President Bryan Sayler assumes the roles of ESCO CEO and President. Richey commented “It’s been a pleasure to work at ESCO for 37 years and an honor to serve as CEO for the past 20 years. We have accomplished a lot during this time, and I am very thankful to our employees who have shown extreme dedication and effort over the years. I’d also like to thank our Board of Directors for their ongoing support of the Company as we worked to create what ESCO is today. I’m very excited about the future of the Company. Bryan has over 25 years of leadership experience at ESCO and is uniquely qualified to lead the company moving forward.” Mr. Sayler is currently transitioning from his position as President of the USG segment and will assume the positions of CEO and President of ESCO on January 1, 2023. “As I step into my new role at ESCO, I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this vibrant organization as we continue to build upon the strong foundation established under Vic’s leadership,” said Sayler.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, November 17, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q4 and full year 2022 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call on ESCO’s investor website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding the timing and magnitude of recovery in the Company’s end markets, the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s results, sales, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, cash flow, results of cost reduction efforts, margins, growth, the financial success of the Company, the strength of its end markets, the outlook for the A&D, Test and USG segments, the ability to increase shareholder value, the timing and success of acquisition efforts, internal investments in new products and solutions, the impacts of inflation, the long-term success of the Company, and any other statements which are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021; the availability and acceptance of viable COVID-19 vaccines by enough of the U.S. and world’s population to curtail the pandemic; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of known or unknown COVID-19 variants including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of Executive Order 14042 and other vaccine mandates on our employees and businesses; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company’s acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
   

    ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    
          Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021		    
                   
Net Sales   $ 256,498   205,478    
Cost and Expenses:            
  Cost of sales   154,323   128,260    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   53,054   44,906    
  Amortization of intangible assets   6,553   6,100    
  Interest expense   1,767   802    
  Other (income) expenses, net   373   371    
    Total costs and expenses   216,070   180,439    
                   
Earnings before income taxes   40,428   25,039    
Income tax expense   9,388   4,674    
                   
    Net earnings $ 31,040   20,365    
                   
    Diluted EPS:            
    Diluted - GAAP            
      Net earnings $ 1.19   0.78    
                   
    Diluted - As Adjusted Basis            
      Net earnings $ 1.21 (1 ) 0.85 (2 )  
                   
    Diluted average common shares O/S:   25,990   26,232    
                   
(1 ) Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.02 per share of after-tax severance charges at VACCO and NRG and Corporate management transition costs.
                   
(2 ) Q4 2021 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.07 per share of after-tax charges mainly consisting of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix & Altanova acquisitions, acquisition costs at Corporate, and restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    
          Year Ended
September 30,
2022		   Year Ended
September 30,
2021		  
                 
Net Sales   $ 857,502     715,440    
Cost and Expenses:          
  Cost of sales   525,457     445,045    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   195,127     167,534    
  Amortization of intangible assets   25,936     20,829    
  Interest expense   4,851     2,255    
  Other (income) expenses, net   (304 )   (894 )  
    Total costs and expenses   751,067     634,769    
                 
Earnings before income taxes   106,435     80,671    
Income tax expense   24,115     17,175    
                 
    Net earnings $ 82,320     63,496    
                 
    Diluted EPS:          
    Diluted - GAAP          
      Net earnings $ 3.16     2.42    
                 
    Diluted - As Adjusted Basis          
      Net earnings $ 3.21   (1 ) 2.59   (2 )
                 
    Diluted average common shares O/S:   26,067     26,225    
                 
(1 ) FY 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.05 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & Neco acquisition inventory step-up charges, severance charges at VACCO and NRG, Corporate acquisition costs and management transition costs.
                 
(2 ) FY 2021 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.17 per share of after-tax charges mainly consisting of management transition and acquisition costs at Corporate, restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment, and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix & Altanova acquisitions, partially offset by the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        Q4 2022   Q4 2021   Q4 2022   Q4 2021  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 103,742     80,105     103,742     80,105    
  USG   83,490     61,107     83,490     61,107    
  Test   69,266     64,266     69,266     64,266    
    Totals $ 256,498     205,478     256,498     205,478    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 23,310     14,557     23,590     14,657    
  USG   19,764     13,264     19,813     14,874    
  Test   11,779     9,855     11,779     9,855    
  Corporate   (12,658 )   (11,835 )   (12,428 )   (11,181 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   42,195     25,841     42,754     28,205    
    Less: Interest expense   (1,767 )   (802 )   (1,767 )   (802 )  
    Less: Income tax expense   (9,388 )   (4,674 )   (9,517 )   (5,218 )  
    Net earnings $ 31,040     20,365     31,470     22,185    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $31.5 million in Q4 2022 exclude $0.4 million (or $0.02 per share) of after-tax severance charges at VACCO and NRG, and Corporate management transition costs.
                       
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $22.2 million in Q4 2021 exclude $1.8 million (or $0.07 per share) of after-tax charges mainly consisting of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix & Altanova acquisitions, and acquisition costs at Corporate.
                       
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:           Adjusted   Adjusted  
        Q4 2022   Q4 2021   Q4 2022   Q4 2021  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 54,291     37,631     54,850     39,995    
Less: Depr & Amort   (12,096 )   (11,790 )   (12,096 )   (11,790 )  
Consolidated EBIT   42,195     25,841     42,754     28,205    
Less: Interest expense   (1,767 )   (802 )   (1,767 )   (802 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (9,388 )   (4,674 )   (9,517 )   (5,218 )  
Net earnings $ 31,040     20,365     31,470     22,185    
                       

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        FY 2022   FY 2021   FY 2022   FY 2021  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 351,413     314,824     351,413     314,824    
  USG   278,367     202,908     278,367     202,908    
  Test   227,722     197,708     227,722     197,708    
    Totals $ 857,502     715,440     857,502     715,440    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 68,352     56,536     68,967     57,021    
  USG   57,604     40,948     58,120     42,427    
  Test   32,592     27,636     32,592     27,636    
  Corporate   (47,262 )   (42,194 )   (46,727 )   (38,167 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   111,286     82,926     112,952     88,917    
    Less: Interest expense   (4,851 )   (2,255 )   (4,851 )   (2,255 )  
    Less: Income tax   (24,115 )   (17,175 )   (24,499 )   (18,553 )  
    Net earnings $ 82,320     63,496     83,602     68,109    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $83.6 million in FY 2022 exclude $1.3 million (or $0.05 per share) of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & Neco acquisition inventory step-up charges, severance charges at VACCO and NRG, and Corporate acquisition and management transition costs.
                       
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $68.1 million in FY 2021 exclude $4.6 million ($0.17 per share) of after-tax charges mainly consisting of management transition and acquisition costs at Corporate, restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment, and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix & Altanova acquisitions, partially offset by the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility.
                       
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:         Adjusted   Adjusted  
        FY 2022   FY 2021   FY 2022   FY 2021  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 159,629     124,975     161,295     130,966    
Less: Depr & Amort   (48,343 )   (42,049 )   (48,343 )   (42,049 )  
Consolidated EBIT   111,286     82,926     112,952     88,917    
Less: Interest expense   (4,851 )   (2,255 )   (4,851 )   (2,255 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (24,115 )   (17,175 )   (24,499 )   (18,553 )  
Net earnings $ 82,320     63,496     83,602     68,109    
                       

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
             
Assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,724   56,232
  Accounts receivable, net   164,645   146,341
  Contract assets   125,154   93,771
  Inventories   162,403   147,148
  Other current assets   22,696   22,662
    Total current assets   572,622   466,154
  Property, plant and equipment, net   155,973   154,265
  Intangible assets, net   394,464   409,250
  Goodwill   492,709   504,853
  Operating lease assets   29,150   31,846
  Other assets   9,538   10,977
      $ 1,654,456   1,577,345
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
  Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000   20,000
  Accounts payable   78,746   56,669
  Contract liabilities   125,009   106,045
  Other current liabilities   94,374   92,281
    Total current liabilities   318,129   274,995
  Deferred tax liabilities   82,023   73,560
  Non-current operating lease liabilities   24,853   28,032
  Other liabilities   48,294   47,062
  Long-term debt   133,000   134,000
  Shareholders' equity   1,048,157   1,019,696
      $ 1,654,456   1,577,345

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(Dollars in thousands)    
       
    Year Ended
September 30,
2022		   Year Ended
September 30,
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings $ 82,320     63,496  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash        
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   48,343     42,049  
Stock compensation expense   7,320     6,914  
Changes in assets and liabilities   (11,654 )   15,671  
Gain on sale of building and land   0     (1,950 )
Effect of deferred taxes   8,946     (3,041 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   135,275     123,139  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (10,906 )   (168,903 )
Capital expenditures   (32,101 )   (26,705 )
Additions to capitalized software   (12,912 )   (8,783 )
Proceeds from sale of building and land   0     1,950  
Net cash used by investing activities   (55,919 )   (202,441 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from long-term debt   116,000     216,000  
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings   (117,000 )   (124,368 )
Dividends paid   (8,268 )   (8,336 )
Purchases of common stock into treasury   (19,878 )   0  
Other   (2,976 )   (1,823 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (32,122 )   81,473  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (5,742 )   1,501  
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   41,492     3,672  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   56,232     52,560  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 97,724     56,232  

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q4 2022   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 7/1/22 $ 414,521     123,850     168,429     706,800  
  Entered Orders   97,490     87,796     59,434     244,720  
  Sales     (103,742 )   (83,490 )   (69,266 )   (256,498 )
  Ending Backlog - 9/30/22 $ 408,269     128,156     158,597     695,022  
                     
                     
                     
Backlog And Entered Orders - FY 2022   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 10/1/21 $ 367,216     91,631     133,176     592,023  
  Entered Orders   392,466     314,892     253,143     960,501  
  Sales     (351,413 )   (278,367 )   (227,722 )   (857,502 )
  Ending Backlog - 9/30/22 $ 408,269     128,156     158,597     695,022  

   
   

   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
   
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q4 2022    
  EPS – GAAP Basis – Q4 2022 $ 1.19
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.02
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q4 2022 $ 1.21
       
  Adjustments exclude $0.02 per share consisting of after-tax severance charges    
  at VACCO and NRG and Corporate management transition costs.    
  The $0.02 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $0.6 million of pre-tax charges    
  offset by $0.2 million of tax benefit for net impact of $0.4 million.    
       
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – FY 2022    
  EPS – GAAP Basis – FY 2022 $ 3.16
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.05
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – FY 2022 $ 3.21
       
  Adjustments exclude $0.05 per share consisting of Altanova & Neco acquisition inventory
  step-up charges, severance charges at VACCO and NRG, Corporate acquisition costs and
  management transition costs.    
  The $0.05 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1.7 million of pre-tax charges    
  offset by $0.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $1.3 million    
       
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q4 2021    
  EPS GAAP Basis – Q4 2021 $ 0.78
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.07
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q4 2021 $ 0.85
       
  Adjustments exclude $0.07 per share consisting of purchase accounting adjustments,    
  acquisition costs at Corporate, and restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment.  
  The $0.07 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $2.3 million of pre-tax charges    
  offset by $0.5 million of tax benefit for net impact of $1.8 million.    
       
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – FY 2021    
  EPS – GAAP Basis – FY 2021 $ 2.42
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.17
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – FY 2021 $ 2.59
       
  Adjustments exclude $0.17 per share consisting of management transition and acquisition  
  costs, restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment, and purchase accounting    
  adjustments partially offset by the settlement from sale of Doble Watertown facility.    
  The $0.17 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.0 million of pre-tax charges    
  offset by $1.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4.6 million.    

   
   
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



