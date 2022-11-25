TikTok Sensation Jennifer Kassir aka Jenn Royal Drops Her New Single "Killer"

Jenn Royal Killer Album Art Jennifer Kassir aka Jenn Royal in the studio for the recording of her new single "Killer" Team Jenn Royal at Skip Saylor Recording Studios

TikTok star Jennifer Kassir aka artist Jenn Royal brings female empowerment to her new pop single "Killer"

You are powerful and you can chase the life of your dreams. You’re a killer baby.” — Jennifer Kassir aka Jenn Royal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent music artist Jennifer Kassir aka Jenn Royal may be known for her work as Ms. Beanie or through her namesake TikTok account, but this talented creative of Arab American descent is a rising star on the microphone that her more than 5 million fans worldwide won't want to miss!

Her newest single, "Killer," is the second original song released by Jenn Royal. The pop anthem encourages listeners to believe in themselves by taking back their power and living their best lives as a "Killer." Listeners, especially young women, will be inspired to pursue relationships on their terms and not wait around for someone to notice; instead, they can get noticed by who they want all on their own.

"Killer" was recorded at the legendary Skip Saylor Recording Studios; Saylor is known for working with music industry heavyweights, including Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyonce' and many more. "Killer" was written by Jenn Royal's manager Rob Dollaz who not only wrote but was featured on the track "Whatever You Want," released in early 2022. The music video for "Whatever You Want" was directed by Snoop Dogg's director, the legendary Guap City Productions.

Jennifer Kassir, aka Jenn Royal, might be best known as Ms. Beanie; @msbeanieofficial is a humorous character created by Jennifer Kassir on her comedy TikTok channel of the same name embraced by her predominately Gen Z and Gen Alpha audience. She has amassed more than 3.5 million followers. Jennifer teaches them that it's okay to be different and comfortable in their own identity and that even "weird" people can make it in life regardless of their circumstances. Jenn Royal's upbeat pop anthems are sure to leave their mark on her fans and followers!

Stream "Killer" https://open.spotify.com/album/1RQCoFX9NhzsOm8c9Cr9au?si=CySzIUCETmaXL9QKBx9jzA