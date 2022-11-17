Hallmark Health Care Solutions Releases Next-Generation Vendor Management System with Unparalleled Functionality

The Einstein II VMS platform delivers the industry’s most advanced features and automation for more efficient, effective, and strategic healthcare staffing.

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for clinical and non-clinical workforce management, has announced the release of its next-generation Einstein II Vendor Management System (VMS). The latest enhancements to the cloud-based platform bring new capabilities for organizations and staffing administrators to streamline processes, gain deeper insights, and improve key performance indicators such as fill rates and time to fill.

As healthcare organizations seek to regain control over staffing and premium labor costs – two issues that have risen to the highest ranks of concern for most hospitals and health systems today – they need more financial transparency, better credential management, automated workflows, simplified tracking, and greater visibility at every level. Additionally, they need a vendor-neutral platform, which allows hospitals to choose from a multitude of vendors at once with no loss of functionality or hidden inflated costs. Einstein II VMS is the only workforce labor management platform to offer all these features and more on a single platform.

With a state-of-the-art user interface and streamlined order management and reporting processes, the latest innovation of Einstein II VMS offers many new advantages, including:

Highly customizable dashboards and reports bring rich visibility and control to contract labor management, equipping organizations for better, more cost-effective sourcing and planning. Optimized efficiency and productivity. With streamlined workflows for everything from placing orders and submitting candidates to tracking timesheets, expenses, invoices, rates, and orders that include multiple positions, day-to-day contract labor management becomes much simpler and more economical.

With streamlined workflows for everything from placing orders and submitting candidates to tracking timesheets, expenses, invoices, rates, and orders that include multiple positions, day-to-day contract labor management becomes much simpler and more economical. Increased security, tracking, and ease of use. Powered by Microsoft Azure highly secure identity and authorization, Einstein II VMS now offers a highly secure single sign-on across all applications, and out-of-the-box API integrations enabling fast implementation.

This Einstein II VMS upgrade is part of a larger strategic product and technology roadmap to offer one integrated platform for all healthcare staffing and workforce management needs. Built on modernized, cloud-native architecture using microservices, the enhancements to Einstein II support a multi-tenant environment where clients can log in through their desktop or mobile application.

Launched in 2010, the Einstein II solution suite comprises Einstein II Internal Resource Pool and the Einstein II VMS platform. These solutions are available as a comprehensive suite or as individual platforms to modernize and optimize all aspects of workforce staffing and administration. Einstein II VMS, which combines 500+ agency vendors in a single system, is used by hospitals and other healthcare providers across the U.S., including many of the nation’s largest health systems.

What the Experts Are Saying

“The next-generation Einstein II VMS will make an already exceptional solution even more powerful,” says Mary Meure, Corporate Manager of Supplemental Staffing at Prime Healthcare, a large health system with 45 hospitals across 14 states. “For our nursing and allied health staffing needs, we are quite pleased with the way Einstein II’s world-class security, transparency, tracking, and automation all come together seamlessly to improve staff fulfillment and reduce our labor costs.”

“We listened closely to the market to understand and deliver exactly what our customers need,” says William Reau, Chief Operating Officer at HHCS, adding that HHCS is making large investments in its technology to ensure truly best-in-class solutions. “For workforce labor management, there is no other platform offering the advanced functionality, security, user experience, and vendor neutrality that Einstein II delivers.”

“With our commitment to the highest levels of security and performance, we’ve always equipped healthcare organizations to be at the top of their game when it comes to staffing,” says Neeraj Isaac, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of HHCS. “We’ve now raised that bar even higher with the release of the best, most advanced VMS technology in the market.”

To learn more about Einstein II VMS and related workforce solutions, visit einsteinii.com

About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.

Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. Ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S., HHCS’s simply intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.

HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Galileo II, an agency staffing solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com, www.heisenbergii.com, and www.galileo2.com.

