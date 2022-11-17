Step One Automotive Group Selects OCSO Sheriff's Star Charity and Healing Hoof Steps as Hometown Charities for 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event

/EIN News/ -- FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step One Automotive Group and Subaru Fort Walton Beach today announced OCSO Sheriff's Star Charity and Healing Hoof Steps Equine Assisted Mental Health Counseling and Therapeutic Riding as their hometown charities for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event.

"We are so excited to be able to include two such wonderful charities in Share the Love this year. We are proud to call them partners and help support all the good works they do." - Sarah Cagle, Store Director, Subaru Fort Walton Beach

From Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023, anyone who buys or leases a new Subaru can select OCSO Sheriff's Star Charity, Healing Hoofsteps, or one of four national charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc.

Each year through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru supports the charities that touch the lives of their community. The 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event will include the following four national charities, in addition to Step One Automotive Group's chosen local charities:

The ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®

Make-A-Wish®

Meals on Wheels America

National Park Foundation

For more information on the 15th annual Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

