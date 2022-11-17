Pullulating Sodium Percarbonate Demand across Textile Industry to Bolster Market’s Growth, States Fact.MR

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the sodium percarbonate market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sodium percarbonate market is estimated at US$ 595.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Moreover, demand for ecofriendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong during the forecast period.

Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Download Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527

Sodium percarbonate is widely utilized in the household cleaning industry as a bleaching agent and is available in coated as well as uncoated forms across the globe. Sodium percarbonate possesses various functional benefits as it provides powerful bleaching, disinfecting, and cleaning capabilities. With growing applications across paper and pulp, laundry, and other sectors to drive the sodium percarbonate market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sodium percarbonate market is expected to be valued at US$ 807.8 million by 2032 expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%

The market witnessed a 2.5% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

North America dominated the market with a market share of 15.3% in 2021

In 2021, the market had a valuation of US$ 577.4 million and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 595.3 million in 2022

Laundry segment has a major market share of 52.2% in 2021, followed by cleaning (industrial and household) to account for 36.1% of the market share in 2021

Uncoated segment has a high market share of 71.9% in 2021 as compared to coated one, however, a coated segment is to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% in 2022-2032 as compared to uncoated i.e., 1.2%

“Bleaching and Disinfecting Properties of Sodium Percarbonate to Increase its Demand across Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, and Other End-Use Verticals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Sodium Percarbonate Industry Research

By Type : Coated Uncoated





By End-Use :

Laundry Cleaning (Industrial & Household) Water Treatments Chemicals Textiles Pulp & Paper Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2527

Increasing awareness of wastewater treatment and utilization of sodium percarbonate as oxidizing agent

Wastewater discharge and increasing water pollution and environmental concerns have raised awareness among government organizations for the treatment of wastewater before discharge.

Water treatment agents such as sodium percarbonate are actively utilized as oxidizing agents in wastewater treatment. Increasing risks of water scarcity in the future have generated a need for the treatment and utilization of wastewater.

Wastewater is now considered a reliable resource for alleviating water scarcity levels as well as for further utilization. Hence use of sodium percarbonate in wastewater treatment is expected to rise with the rising initiative of growing economies to treat wastewater.

What is the Market Scenario in the US?

Sodium percarbonate is used more frequently in laundry applications, the U.S. is set to offer a lucrative market for its sales. The U.S. market for sodium percarbonate is poised to have a positive outlook owing to the well-established coin laundry services available across the country.

Market Development Stratagems

The sodium percarbonate market is partially consolidated in nature, with top players accounting nearly 45% revenue share. The second tier of the market is highly fragmented, with multiple regional and domestic players operating in the market. Top players in the sodium percarbonate market have been increasing their penetration across regions, and have been banking on the quality of their products to gain new supply contracts. Owing to these movements, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to reach consolidation by the end of the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

AG Chem Group s.r.o

Ak-kim

Evonik Industries

Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd

JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd

Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd

JINKE Company Limited

Khimprom PJSC

OCI Peroxygens LLC

Solvay SA

Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd

Get Free Access of Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2527

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium percarbonate market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (coated, uncoated), by end-use (laundry, cleaning, water treatments, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market: Sodium Hexametaphosphate is a salt of composition Na6 [(PO3)6]. Other names of sodium hexametaphosphate are Calgon S, Glassy sodium, Graham’s salt, Hexasodium metaphosphate, Metaphosphoric acid and Hexasodium salt. The sodium hexametaphosphate is soluble in water and insoluble in organic solvents.

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Global sodium lauroyl glycinate market size is anticipated to have a healthy growth at a notable CAGR during the upcoming forecast period that is from 2020 - 2030. Sodium lauroyl glycinate is a type of mild surfactant. It is a chemical which has found application in numerous cosmetic applications due to its predominantly better characteristics.

Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (SAP) Market: Vitamin C became a go-to pill or supplement for every person during the pandemic as it is ought to cure a common cold, sore throat, increase immunity and many more. However, the skincare industry showed a prominent increment in the use of Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate in the products like serums, creams, moisturizers, lotions, mists etc.

Sodium Borohydride Market: H.C. Brown and his boss Schlesinger discovered sodium borohydride at University of Chicago in 1942. Sodium Borohydride is also known as sodium tetrahydriodoborate and is considered to be one of the most adaptable reducing agent across the industrial verticals. It is upright reducing agent with selective reduction and stable performance.

Sodium Chlorate Market: The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, especially in South Asia & Oceania and North America has effected chemical manufacturing across regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583