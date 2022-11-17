Global Plasma Fractionation Market to reach US$ 60 Billion by 2032; impelled by Advancements in Disease Diagnostics: Fact.MR

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 6.5% value CAGR

The plasma fractionation market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 32 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 7.3% CAGR, reaching US$ 65 Billion. The world's ageing population, which is increasingly prone to uncommon ailments that necessitate the use of blood derivatives, is the main factor driving the market's rise.



Additionally, it is projected that the rising usage of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in several medical specialties throughout the world would stimulate market expansion. The growth of blood collection facilities throughout the world is another significant factor propelling the development of this market. The growth in innovation spending, the need for plasma proteins, and the occurrence of uncommon illnesses globally are the main drivers expected to drive the worldwide plasma fractionation market. For the benefit of patients, the plasma fractionation business has been investing in the research and development of novel plasma proteins therapies (such as ceruloplasmin, IgA, and plasmin).

For instance, Grifols declared in March 2016 that it will spend US$ 360 Mn to increase its plasma-derived therapy production capacity. The investment is anticipated to boost the ability to fractionate and purify various proteins from plasma. Additionally, an increase in innovation investments results in technical developments in effective and affordable methods for fractionating proteins from plasma, which in turn stimulates the plasma fractionation industry. The market, however, is being significantly restrained by reasons including increasing recombinant factor market penetration, strict regulations, and reimbursement concerns.

Key Segments Covered in the Plasma Fractionation Industry Survey

By Product : Albumin Immunoglobulins Intravenous Immunoglobulins Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Others Coagulation Factors Factor VIII Factor IX Von Willebrand Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen Concentrates Others Protease Inhibitors Others





By Method :

Centrifugation Depth Filtration Chromatography Others





By Application :

Neurology Hematology Oncology Immunology Pulmonology Others





By End User :

Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Others



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 6% was recorded for the plasma fractionation market from 2017-2022.

In FY 2022, the plasma fractionation market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 32 Billion.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 6.5% value CAGR

As per GVR’s projections, the market for Plasma Fractionation in the UK will likely expand at a 6.7% CAGR

The plasma fractionation market in China is expected to expand at an 6.9% CAGR



“Growing R&D efforts, blood donation awareness campaigns, and investments from large companies are expected to provide up lucrative business prospects for sector participants in the worldwide market,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Plasma Fractionation Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Plasma Fractionation in various applications. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In May 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies established its newest production plant in Douglas County, Colorado. The modern production plant, which cost USD $250 million, is in line with the company's goals of improving society via healthcare and servicing more people. In order to supply customers with source plasma collections, the 170,000 square foot facility will create single-use collection sets for the recently FDA-approved Rika Plasma Donation System (Rika).

In May 2022, According to the National Fractionation Agreement in place between the National Blood Authority and CSL Behring, new facilities were added by CSL Behring at its manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria, to increase processing capacity for Australia's expanding annual domestic plasma collections.

Prominent Plasma Fractionation Service Players

Grifols S.A.

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB S.A.

Biotest AG

Sanquin

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Plasma Fractionation market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors and others), method (centrifugation, depth filtration, chromatography and others), application (neurology, hematology, oncology, immunology, pulmonology and others), and end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical research and others) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

