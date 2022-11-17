NRStor Inc. applauds Government of Ontario for ongoing work to plan for clean energy supply

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRStor Inc. (NRStor) applauds the Government of Ontario for announcing that it has finalized its Electrification and Energy Transition Panel. This is an important time for Ontario as industry and government work together to prepare for increasing electricity demand, and this panel will play a key role in helping ensure the future reliability and affordability of Ontario’s electricity system.



NRStor is eager to see the creative and collective contributions of Mr. David Collie, Dr. Monica Gattinger, and Chief Emily Whetung, former Chief of Curve Lake First Nation, as well as the valuable support of the Honourable Howard Wetston K.C., to help increase Made-in-Ontario electrification and climate change solutions. NRStor is supportive of the panel’s goal which will focus on investment, job creation and skills development in Ontario, alongside the aim of keeping energy rates low.

“Today’s announcement reinforces the priority the Government of Ontario is placing on planning for Ontario’s future electricity needs. This panel will greatly benefit the province and is a welcome addition to support the sector,” says Annette Verschuren, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NRStor Inc. “We’re proud to be playing a role in Ontario’s clean energy future through our energy storage projects, including the Oneida Energy Storage Project.”

The Oneida Energy Storage project, a partnership between NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation, includes the development of a 250 megawatt / 1000 megawatt-hour energy storage facility. The Oneida Energy Storage Project is expected to provide significant benefits to Ontario’s ratepayers by reducing the need and cost associated with using gas-fired power plants during times of peak demand. The project will help Ontario reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4.1 million tonnes, or the equivalent of taking 40,000 cars off the road every year.

