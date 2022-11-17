Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Fitzgerald, Georgia Location With Free Washes

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Open 43rd Location in Georgia

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their newest location in Fitzgerald, GA, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 129 Benjamin H. Hill Drive W.

To celebrate their grand opening, the new Fitzgerald Tidal Wave location will be offering free washes anytime 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through next Wednesday, Nov. 23. Stop by to experience the Tidal Wave clean car difference - plus, new members can sign up for any monthly unlimited membership plan through the end of the year for just $9.99 for the first month.

"I am excited to see Tidal Wave's growth and expansion in our home state," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Fitzgerald is our fifth Tidal Wave location to open in Georgia this year, alongside new locations in Gainesville, Leesburg, Bainbridge and Valdosta. We've enjoyed serving the folks in Georgia with the ultimate car wash experience and look forward to continued expansion beyond our 43 locations currently operating in the state."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car wash technology, introducing Graph-X4 as their premium wash option in 2022. Graph X4 provides powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, paired with space-age sparkle.

Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day. Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars. For more information about their discounted programs for fleets, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fleet-plan.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and make it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company that was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 121 locations across 18 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

