Increasing Demand for Dental Restorative Procedures Driving Sales of Intraoral Scanners: Fact.MR Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global sales of intraoral scanners are valued at US$ 505.6 million in 2022 and are expected to reach US$ 1.04 billion by the end of 2032.



Dental professionals employ intraoral scanners as tools for taking direct optical impressions. They emit a light source onto the subject (such as the dental arches, prepared teeth, and implant scan bodies) to be scanned, similar to other 3D scanners. The scanning software generates the images of the dentogingival tissues taken by these imaging sensors to produce point clouds. The same software then triangulates these point clouds to produce a 3D surface model.

Orthodontists acquire 3D images of intraoral soft tissues and teeth using intraoral scanners. Intraoral scanner films are of higher quality when compared to conventional scanners, leading to high-quality treatment outcomes.

An increasing older population with some dental problems is expected to boost sales of intraoral scanners.

By 2060, there will be 92 million Americans 65 years of age and older, according to the United States Census Bureau.



Thus, the demand for intraoral scanners increases along with the ageing population as older people are more susceptible to oral health problems and disorders. The market for intraoral scanners is also predicted to be driven by the increase in dental restorative operations performed around the world and the amazing results of intraoral scanners that help detect intraoral soft-tissue problems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of intraoral scanners are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032.

China’s market for intraoral scanners is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Demand for intraoral scanners from dental clinics is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of 8.5% during the next 10 years.

High demand for standalone intraoral scanners and portable intraoral scanners is being witnessed due to their effective workflow outcomes.

“Rising prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, edentulism, tooth cancer, and more are expected to boost the sales of intraoral scanners,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapid Advancements in Dental Diagnostic Imaging Technologies

Due to improvements in dental diagnostic imaging technologies, there is likely to be an increase in the sales of 3D dental scanners. The dentistry industry is expanding quickly due to the rise in data and technological advancements as an efficient range of digital leveraging.

Digital dentistry today encompasses much more than just computer-aided design and production. Along with diagnostics, decision-making, therapy delivery, and re-evaluation, it also includes long-term patient oral healthcare.

In general, rising spending power on healthcare and beauty standards is fueling the demand for cosmetic dentistry. As a result, the demand for 3D dental intraoral scanning equipment is increasing significantly. 3D dental intraoral scanners also reduce the time of imprinting and help medical experts to work effectively.

Rising Prevalence of Periodontitis & Production of Advanced Intraoral Scanners by Major Firms

With a high growth rate, the United States is expected to dominate the North American market. The main factors boosting the U.S. intraoral scanners market growth are an increase in the senior population with oral ailments and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, periodontal disease mostly affects the senior population.

Half of the American people over the age of 30 experience periodontitis in one or more teeth.

Thus, sales of intraoral scanners are anticipated to increase as the incidence of dental problems rises.

Winning Strategy

Major firms are focused on developing advanced intraoral dental scanners, to earn a high revenue share and achieve a leading position in the market.

Also, the growing demand for 3D dental scanners and dental cameras is generating new opportunities for market players.

The new iTero Workflow 2.0 software from Align Technology Inc. was launched in June 2021, which enables quicker scanning, better visualisation, and increased patient communication to drive patient involvement for treatment acceptance.



