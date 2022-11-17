LA County Superior names new chief executive

Following a six-month national search, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has named a new executive officer. David W. Slayton will join the court from the National Center for State Courts in Texas, where he served as the vice president for Court Consulting Services.
