The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® NuttX™ as a Top-Level Project

Compliant, real-time operating system (RTOS) for tiny-to-small, deeply embedded environments including ARM, RISC-V, and MIPS architectures

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® NuttX™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).



Apache NuttX is a real-time operating system (RTOS) that emphasizes standards compliance and small footprint, usable in all but the tightest micro-controller environments. It runs on 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit microcontrollers across RISC-V, ARM, MIPS, ESP32, AVR, x86, and other architectures with a high degree of standards compliance. NuttX is used to power the Fitbit fitness tracker, as well as satellites, IoT devices, bluetooth headphones, drones, and more.

“NuttX is a 15-year mature RTOS software being used for small footprint environments from satellites to wearable devices,” said Nathan Hartman, Apache NuttX. “The technology has thrived at the ASF since joining as an incubating project in 2019 with a growing community of 26 committers who have merged over 8,000 pull requests and shipped nine releases. Our community’s high degree of commit activity is why we were named the ninth most active Apache project of 2021 by The Stack.”

NuttX Overview

Small Footprint. Usable in all but the tightest micro-controller environments, the focus is on the tiny-to-small, deeply embedded environment.

Rich Feature OS Set. Provides implementations of most standard POSIX OS interfaces to support a rich, multi-threaded development environment for deeply embedded processors.

Highly Scalable. Fully scalable from tiny (8-bit) to moderate embedded (64-bit). Scalability with a rich feature set is accomplished with: Many tiny source files, links from static libraries, a high level of configurability, use of weak symbols when available.

Standards Compliance. The primary governing standards are POSIX and ANSI standards. Additional standard APIs from Unix and other common RTOSes are adopted for functionality not available under these standards or for functionality that is not appropriate for the deeply-embedded RTOS (such as fork). Thanks to standards conformance, software developed under other standard OSes (such as Linux) should port easily to NuttX.

Real-Time. Fully preemptible; fixed priority, round-robin, and “sporadic” scheduling.

Totally Open. Non-restrictive Apache license.

GNU Toolchains. Compatible GNU toolchains based on buildroot available for download to provide a complete development environment for many architectures.



About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/ .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual ApacheCon event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://www.apachecon.com/

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "NuttX", "Apache NuttX", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

