Increasing Utility of HVAC Systems to Drive Demand for HVAC Cleaning Services Worldwide, States Fact.MR

HVAC Cleaning Services Market is anticipated to surpass a value of US$ 17.4 Bn by 2032. Ventilation Duct & Hood Cleaning holds a leading market share of 38%

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HVAC cleaning services market is projected at US$ 11.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.



The market is fundamentally driven by the increasing installation of HVAC systems worldwide in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. HVAC systems are essential to maintain good indoor air quality with proper a ventilation & filtration process. HVAC cleaning services are required to efficiently clean and maintain the ventilation ducts, filters, chimneys, and other components of the system from dust, debris, and microorganisms.

Additionally, frequent cleaning of HVAC systems helps in maintaining energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions produced by these systems. The market is also projected to rise at a significant rate with the integration of innovative technologies such as robotics in the cleaning mechanism of HVAC systems.

During the historical period (2017-2021), the HVAC cleaning services expanded at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Among the services, ventilation duct & hood cleaning services held a leading market share of 38% during 2021.

East Asia and North America together account for 60% share of the global HVAC cleaning services market.

The market in China is expected to expand the fastest at 5.5% CAGR during 2022-2032.

“Rising airborne diseases will create huge demand for HVAC cleaning services over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

By Service: Chimney Cleaning Services Ventilation Duct & Hood Cleaning Services Microbial control Others (not classified elsewhere)





Commercial Residential Industrial



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Residential Sector to Accounts for Highest HVAC Cleaning Services

The increasing population and rising urbanization worldwide are resulting in the tremendous development of residential buildings and houses. This is resulting in the increased installation of HVAC systems in the residential sector, thereby driving the demand for HVAC cleaning services.

Also, the increasing disposable income of the population in emerging economies is a huge factor driving the installation of HVAC systems, which require timely maintenance and cleaning.

Additionally, HVAC cleaning services see high demand in the residential sector to prevent infants, adults, and other people from various allergic and respiratory diseases that can occur due to the dirty and unhygienic ducts & chimneys of HVAC systems.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various new and established HVAC cleaning service providers. The competitive scenario is observed to be healthy with the presence of various brands and local market players in the industry. Technological developments such as the utility of robotics, UV lights, and antimicrobial chemicals for sanitizing & disinfecting HVAC systems are major trends being observed in the market.

Action Duct Cleaning Company

DUCTZ

Hughes Environmental

ServiceMaster

Clean Air Services

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dr. Energy Saver, Inc

LG Electronics Inc.

Heinen & Hopman

Service-Tech Corporation

ONE MDC RESOURCES

Servpro Industries

Aire Serv

Stanley Steemer

TakeAir



Factors Aiding demand Growth for HVAC Cleaning Services in the United States

The United States has a large number of installations of HVAC systems owing to the growing population, increased disposable income, and establishment of large corporate and residential buildings. This factor is necessitating the timely repair & maintenance of HVAC systems, which is expected to drive market growth over the coming period.

As per the United States Department of Energy, every year, around 3 million heating & cooling systems are replaced by U.S. homeowners and around US$ 14 billion is spent on the repair & maintenance of HVAC systems.



Also, growing concerns about carbon emissions and energy conservation in the country are driving the adoption of high-efficiency equipment with the ability to reduce energy usage by 50%. To maintain the greater efficiency of these newly installed systems, routine maintenance and cleaning services are required by home & building owners.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global HVAC cleaning services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (chimney cleaning services, ventilation duct & hood cleaning services, microbial control, others (not classified elsewhere)) and end user (commercial, residential, industrial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

