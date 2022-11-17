Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,848 in the last 365 days.

SCOR is taking all possible steps to improve its profitability

/EIN News/ -- Press Release
November 17, 2022 - N° 19

SCOR is taking all possible steps

to improve its profitability

On November 16, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (‘S&P’) lowered the long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings on SCOR SE and related subsidiaries from ‘AA-’ to ‘A+’.

S&P’s decision is based on SCOR’s performance in terms of profitability. SCOR has gone through a challenging period, marked by a historic pandemic, successive natural catastrophes and very low interest rates. These various factors have weighed heavily on the Group’s profitability, which has nonetheless maintained a high level of solvency.

SCOR is actively implementing a whole series of strong measures to remediate its technical profitability. The environment in the year ahead looks positive, with the hardening of the P&C market, the increase in interest rates and an improved situation in terms of the pandemic. SCOR is actively preparing the January 2023 renewals, fully focused on technical profitability.

S&P has assigned a stable outlook to the Group, reflecting its “belief that management actions will likely return the group to underwriting and overall profitability in 2023 while maintaining its market positions in Life and P&C reinsurance.”

*

*       *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff and Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers a AA-level of security to its clients.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

SCOR is taking all possible steps to improve its profitability

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.