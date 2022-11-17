Submit Release
Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Federal Court Decision on the Sweet Settlement

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement regarding yesterday's decision on Sweet v.Cardona:

“Since day one, the Biden Harris team has not stopped fighting for borrowers. We are pleased with yesterday's borrower defense court decision approving the settlement which will provide billions of dollars of relief to over 200,000 borrowers. It will also resolve plaintiffs’ claims in a fair and equitable manner. Going forward, the Department of Education will continue to strengthen oversight and enforcement for colleges that mislead students and work to uphold the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping students who have been harmed.”

