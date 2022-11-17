Bill Rader Motorsports Unveils First Mercedes Benz W463A IFS G-Wagen Portal Conversion

W463A IFS G-Wagen portal conversion. W463A IFS G-Wagen portal conversion demonstrating clearance. W463A IFS G-Wagen with HRE Wheels, Falken WILDPEAKS, Spare Tire Carrier.

Model G-Wagen is first to debut with properly done portal conversion.

LeTech are the masters of portal axle implementation on to the Mercedes Benz G class.” — Bill Rader