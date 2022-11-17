Bill Rader Motorsports Unveils First Mercedes Benz W463A IFS G-Wagen Portal Conversion

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Rader Motorsports, a gearbox specialist and G-Wagen customization specialist located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, unveils the first properly done portal conversion on a W463A IFS G-Wagen in the US. Using the high-quality LeTech Portal Conversion Kit, the G63 installation included a new front subframe, new lower and upper control arms, and KW super heavy-duty shocks. “LeTech are the masters of portal axle implementation on to the Mercedes Benz G class,” says Bill Rader.

Making its initial debut at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the G63 is also equipped with a LeTech Roof Rack and Ladder with Front Wind Visor, spare tire carrier, and under carriage protection. Additionally, the G-Wagen uses Vision X lighting controlled by a Trigger 4 Plus Controller and drives on HRE 20” wheels outfitted with Falken WILDPEAK A/T3W tires.

Demonstrating incredible ground clearance, the G-Wagen now has:

• 13 inches of clearance from the ground to the lowest point on the front lower control arms.
• 16 inches of clearance from the ground to the lowest point on the subframe where the control arms mount.
• 18 inches of clearance from the ground to the bottom of the differential housing on the rear live axle.
• 19 inches of clearance from the ground to the center bottom of the front skid plate.

The premier installer of portal conversions and other accessories on G-Wagens, Bill Rader Motorsports looks forward to showcasing more current G-Wagen conversions soon. If interested in a G-Wagen customization quote, contact Bill Rader at BillRaderMotorsports.com.

Christina Kwan
Kwan International
email us here

