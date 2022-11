Bill Rader Motorsports Unveils First Mercedes Benz W463A IFS G-Wagen Portal Conversion

W463A IFS G-Wagen portal conversion. W463A IFS G-Wagen portal conversion demonstrating clearance. W463A IFS G-Wagen with HRE Wheels, Falken WILDPEAKS, Spare Tire Carrier.

Model G-Wagen is first to debut with properly done portal conversion.

LeTech are the masters of portal axle implementation on to the Mercedes Benz G class.” — Bill Rader

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill Rader Motorsports , a gearbox specialist and G-Wagen customization specialist located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, unveils the first properly done portal conversion on a W463A IFS G-Wagen in the US. Using the high-quality LeTech Portal Conversion Kit, the G63 installation included a new front subframe, new lower and upper control arms, and KW super heavy-duty shocks. “LeTech are the masters of portal axle implementation on to the Mercedes Benz G class,” says Bill Rader.Making its initial debut at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the G63 is also equipped with a LeTech Roof Rack and Ladder with Front Wind Visor, spare tire carrier, and under carriage protection. Additionally, the G-Wagen uses Vision X lighting controlled by a Trigger 4 Plus Controller and drives on HRE 20” wheels outfitted with Falken WILDPEAK A/T3W tires.Demonstrating incredible ground clearance, the G-Wagen now has:• 13 inches of clearance from the ground to the lowest point on the front lower control arms.• 16 inches of clearance from the ground to the lowest point on the subframe where the control arms mount.• 18 inches of clearance from the ground to the bottom of the differential housing on the rear live axle.• 19 inches of clearance from the ground to the center bottom of the front skid plate.The premier installer of portal conversions and other accessories on G-Wagens, Bill Rader Motorsports looks forward to showcasing more current G-Wagen conversions soon. If interested in a G-Wagen customization quote, contact Bill Rader at BillRaderMotorsports.com.