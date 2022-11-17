Wind Creek Chicago Southland partners with Chicago Bulls

/EIN News/ -- Atmore, Alabama, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Creek Hospitality announced this morning a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bulls as its Official Casino.

“As a new brand coming to the Chicagoland market, we believed it was important to establish a name for ourselves and a level of credibility with the local market as quickly as possible” says Brent Pinkston, Chief Operating Officer of Wind Creek Hospitality, parent company of the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort. “Being a native of the region, I can’t imagine a better way to accomplish that task than to partner with the Bulls organization and introduce ourselves to one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in professional sports. It lets us enter the market with a huge voice” Pinkston continued.

Through the partnership, Wind Creek will collaborate with the Bulls on in-game fan promotions and other entertainment options this year while the casino is under construction, which will expand in future years once the new Wind Creek facility opens its doors to the public in East Hazel Crest & Homewood.



“We are excited to partner with Wind Creek over the next few seasons to bring fans new in-arena competitions, social content and sweepstakes,” says Bulls Vice Present of Business Development Mark Levitt. “This new partnership will support our ongoing efforts to further elevate the gameday experience for Bulls fans at the United Center and across our social platforms.” Fans who attend games at United Center or watch on local television will begin seeing Wind Creek signage immediately, with additional fan engagement elements to roll out in the coming weeks.

ABOUT WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland (Coming Soon), Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Casinoverse.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO BULLS

The Chicago Bulls are a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). A professional basketball team founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 25 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across Chicago. Through Chicago Bulls Charities – the philanthropic arm of the organization – and the team’s Community Relations department, the Bulls contribute time, materials, resources and financial donations to organizations that align with the four pillars of its community violence prevention strategy: Education, Health and Wellness, Community Investment and Youth Opportunity Access.

