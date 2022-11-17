Submit Release
Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Dates: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Event: 2022 Wedbush Winter Games Forum
Dates: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

Press Contact:
PR@GumGum.com 

Investor Contact:
Whitney Kukulka
The Blueshirt Group
Whitney@blueshirtgroup.com


