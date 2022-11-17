Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cartersville, GA

Bartow County, GA (November 17, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. One man was injured. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that around 6:20 a.m., Cartersville police officers were dispatched to the Circle K Gas Station located at 902 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy, Cartersville, GA in reference to a person with a gun. The officer saw a man, later identified as Jose Luis Rivera, age 45, in the parking lot of the Circle K. Rivera had his hands behind his back. The officer asked Rivera to show his hands, at which point Rivera ran behind the Circle K and away from the officer. During the short chase, Rivera shot at the officer and the officer fired back at Rivera, hitting him. Rivera was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene . Before the officers arrived at Circle K, witnesses stated Rivera fired a gun into the front glass window of the Circle K and pointed a gun at customers in the parking lot.

The GBI has issued arrest warrants for Rivera, charging him with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review.