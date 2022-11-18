True History of Colonialism in the Holy Land: The 2042 BCE Project - Zachor Legal Article Published in Legal Journal

Zachor Legal announces the publication of our new peer-reviewed law review article that answers the timely question: Who are the colonizers in the Middle East?

A review of history and Marxist terminology shows that if there are settler-colonialists in the Middle East, it is those who refer to themselves as Palestinian Arab Muslims, not Israeli Jews.” — Marc Greendorfer

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is pleased to announce the publication of a new law review article that answers the timely question: Who are the colonizers in the Middle East? The article as been published in a peer-reviewed journal and is titled “The True History of Colonialism in the Holy Land: The 2042 B.C.E. Project”.

Marc Greendorfer, president of Zachor Legal Institute, remarked "One of the most inexplicable uses of certain Marxist terms, such as colonialism, imperialism and settler-colonialism is with regard to the State of Israel, a frequent target of Marxists, and ethnic Jews, the descendants of the indigenous people of the modern State of Israel, who are often referred to as Zionists. Though there are no logical connections between the policies and acts of the State of Israel or Israeli citizens, on the one hand, and the complaints of Marxists regarding domestic American strife and discrimination, on the other hand, that has not stopped Israel from being a prominent target of Marxist groups like Black Lives Matter. In fact, anti-Israel activism, and castigating Israel as a settler-colonialist entity, have become central planks of the American Marxist movements and radical American politicians such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."

Because Marxist terms are now being weaponized in ways that are utterly at odds with the history and meanings of these terms, and those weaponizing the terms allege that they have legal import in questions as to the legitimacy of the State of Israel, our article explores the most frequently used terms and how such terms have been historically applied in various situations. After providing definitions for the terms, the article applies these terms to the history of the Jewish claim to Israel to determine whether there is any basis for theories of colonialism, imperialism and settler-colonialism being applicable to Israel and Zionism. Finally, the history of those who make competing claims to the land, including Palestinian Arabs and Muslims generally, are reviewed to determine whether it is these parties who are more properly characterized as colonialists, imperialists or settler-colonialists.

The purpose of this article is not to present a Marxist point of view with regard to the three terms, colonialism, imperialism and settler-colonialism; rather, this article takes a legal view of these non-legal terms to determine whether the terms should have any legal effect vis a vis the rights of people to self-determination and to also examine the internal consistency of the use of these terms by Marxist activists and Marxist scholars across different peoples and states.

We encourage you to download, read and distribute this important article, especially as a counterpoint to those who claim that Israel is a settler-colonialist entity.