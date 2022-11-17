‘What Happened’ in Midterm Elections and How It Will Impact Family Businesses Detailed in New Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Capitol Hill Veterans, Aubrey Rothrock and Brandon Roman, and Host Pat Soldano, Detail How Unexpected Midterm Election Results Will Drive Tax Policy and Legislation Affecting Multi-Generational Family Businesses
Key questions remain unanswered after the unexpected results of the midterm elections, but two experts discuss all sides of the results in the latest “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” podcast, with host Pat Soldano.
This new podcast analyzes what happened in the recent midterms in a lively panel discussion with Capitol Hill policy experts and watchers Brandon Roman and Aubrey Rothrock of the influential Washington DC law and lobbying firm, Squire Patton Boggs.
The podcast delves into why the expected "Red Wave" never materialized and who the real winners and losers will be as it relates to family businesses in America. The series is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group. To listen to and subscribe to the podcast series go to: https://open.spotify.com/show/73pcpIL2NfPi11WG0FZdyX?si=xIww0QSoS_OHMdOeR9qXhw
“Family businesses have to be on the lookout for the estate tax to once again come back on the table during the next two Biden years,” said Rothrock, a Squire Patton Boggs Republican strategist. “If a divided Congress cannot agree on tax policy then the Biden administration may use the Treasury Department to address the wealth gap,” he said. “We need to be aware of these frontal assaults.”
On the Democratic side, Roman believed voters really decided that quality candidates mattered, especially in Senate races.
“Democrats did a great job in playing defense, and it turns out that saving democracy was just as important as the economy,” said Roman, about the results. “But going forward Democrats are going to have to come to the table with Republicans and negotiate, and family businesses have to tell their stories to lawmakers.”
The panel also discussed the importance of the planned first Congressional Family Business Caucus, a caucus focused solely on the critical issues facing generationally owned family businesses of all sizes and industries across the United States.
This newest episode in the podcast series is on air now and is sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty.
“Aubrey and Brandon are two of the best strategists on The Hill today,” said Soldano, about the episode. “Family businesses need to be aware of what’s at stake in 2023 and they need to tell their stories to both parties,” she added. “Our goal with this series is to bring to life the critical stories that affect families and their businesses, and how we can get our legislators to listen.”
The “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” airs on all major podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Apple iTunes, and TuneIn. The first three episodes are sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty. The shows will run monthly. Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find it on Spotify go to: https://open.spotify.com/show/73pcpIL2NfPi11WG0FZdyX?si=xIww0QSoS_OHMdOeR9qXhw
About Policy and Taxation Group
Policy and Taxation Group is the leading information, education and advocacy organization working for the reduction and ultimate elimination of estate, gift, and generation skipping transfer taxes, and other taxes that punish hard work and success. Our Mission is to challenge hostile tax policies that meaningfully and measurably impact families and limit the ability of family businesses to remain family owned. We work with Congress in Washington DC against high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. www.policyandtaxationgroup.com
