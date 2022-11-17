Submit Release
NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQs for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Arizona
Heather James, Tempe

California
Leslie Baggesen, San Francisco
Connie Sue Benson, Chico
Kristin Bradley, Brea
Patricia Christy, Danville
Eve Hood-Medland, Vacaville
Trudee Murray, Citrus Heights
Stephen Odom, Fresno
Folashade Oluwafunmi, San Ramon
Renee Panec, Placerville
An Peterson, Benicia
Erika Robinson, Fairfield
Evelyn Wilder, Sacramento
Wilson Wu, Gardena
Cecilia Wykes, Sacramento

Colorado
Curtis Mower, Arvada
Caitlyn Ngam, Vail

Connecticut
Alina Ayrapetova, New Haven
Kim Falsetti, Shelton
Marianne Longo, Niantic

Florida
Lucy Akins, Tampa
Leanne Bonds, Gainesville
Kathryn Cyphers, Orlando
Tamra Hall, Fort Meyers
Melissa Lugo-King, Longwood
Vicki Miller, Davenport
Purushottam Neupane, Tampa
Jennifer Woodle-Barnes, Sanford

Georgia
Rosemary Arthur, Evans
Abdal Mahdi, Kennesaw
Ihab Seoudi, Suwanee

Idaho
Karen Percy, Boise

Illinois
Daniel Martinez, Chicago
Rachel Miller, Collinsville

Indiana
Peter Marcus, Indianapolis
Marlene Marks, Elkhart

Kansas
Matthew Kretzschmer, Baldwin City

Kentucky
Tammy Brown, Paducah
Jessica Crisp, Calhoun
Janis Howard, Madisonville
Amber Mason, Brandenburg

Louisiana
Katelynn Dietz, Iowa

Maine
Dillon Fink, South Portland

Maryland
Julia Blackburn, Annapolis
Ysanne Richards-Burke, Boyds

Massachusetts
Connor Hogan, Somerville
Jennifer Treseler, West Roxbury

Michigan
Deborah Evans, South Lyon
Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, Marquette

Minnesota
Amy Castle, Brooklyn Park
Trista Johnson, North Oaks

Missouri
Rachel Martens, Imperial
Lindsay Taylor, Liberty

Nebraska
Krystal Hays, Diller
Barbara Helberg, McCook
Daniel Pierce, Elkhorn

New Hampshire
Allison Davidson, Keene
Aimee Hutchinson, Amherst

New Jersey
Laila Reed, Barnegat
Josephine Storch, Piscataway

New York
Anne Myrka, Eagle Bridge
Lynn Nguyen, Lake Success
Stacy Podlasek, Calverton
Nadine Spence-Clarke, Valley Stream

North Carolina
Janet Dillard, North Wilkesboro
Lynelle Reavis, Charlotte

Ohio
Casey Hudnall, Hilliard
Holly-Mae McGowen, Quincy
Luke Mallory, Toledo
Christina Phares, Springfield
Natalie Wisnieski, Cincinnati

Oklahoma
Amy Hyde, Purcell

Oregon
Anisia Dugala, Portland
Lisa Nichols, Noti
Clint Sanborn, Portland

Pennsylvania
Tanisha Davis, Pittsburgh

Tennessee
Jennifer Ride, Nashville
Tracy Schmidt, Pioneer
Christa Thompson, Knoxville
Rita Vann, White Bluff

Texas
Arturo Alvarado, San Antonio
Melita Croom, San Antonio
Victoria Duncan, Beach City
Kelly Elliott, Houston
Aubrey Korol, Fort Worth
Norma Meyer, Cross Roads
Rachelle Petika, Spring
Angel Romero, Jr., Pearland
Safiya Tobias, Rosenberg
Kyle Vaught, Midland
Michelle Wells, Sealy
Laura Zamora, Wylie

Virginia
Kimesha Grant, Richmond
Erin Storm, Gate City

Wisconsin
Pamela Konrath, Slinger
Tammy Simon, Marshfield

About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

Maureen Erin Daugherty
National Association for Healthcare Quality
+ 17083637300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

