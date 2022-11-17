NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQs for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Arizona

Heather James, Tempe

California

Leslie Baggesen, San Francisco

Connie Sue Benson, Chico

Kristin Bradley, Brea

Patricia Christy, Danville

Eve Hood-Medland, Vacaville

Trudee Murray, Citrus Heights

Stephen Odom, Fresno

Folashade Oluwafunmi, San Ramon

Renee Panec, Placerville

An Peterson, Benicia

Erika Robinson, Fairfield

Evelyn Wilder, Sacramento

Wilson Wu, Gardena

Cecilia Wykes, Sacramento

Colorado

Curtis Mower, Arvada

Caitlyn Ngam, Vail

Connecticut

Alina Ayrapetova, New Haven

Kim Falsetti, Shelton

Marianne Longo, Niantic

Florida

Lucy Akins, Tampa

Leanne Bonds, Gainesville

Kathryn Cyphers, Orlando

Tamra Hall, Fort Meyers

Melissa Lugo-King, Longwood

Vicki Miller, Davenport

Purushottam Neupane, Tampa

Jennifer Woodle-Barnes, Sanford

Georgia

Rosemary Arthur, Evans

Abdal Mahdi, Kennesaw

Ihab Seoudi, Suwanee

Idaho

Karen Percy, Boise

Illinois

Daniel Martinez, Chicago

Rachel Miller, Collinsville

Indiana

Peter Marcus, Indianapolis

Marlene Marks, Elkhart

Kansas

Matthew Kretzschmer, Baldwin City

Kentucky

Tammy Brown, Paducah

Jessica Crisp, Calhoun

Janis Howard, Madisonville

Amber Mason, Brandenburg

Louisiana

Katelynn Dietz, Iowa

Maine

Dillon Fink, South Portland

Maryland

Julia Blackburn, Annapolis

Ysanne Richards-Burke, Boyds

Massachusetts

Connor Hogan, Somerville

Jennifer Treseler, West Roxbury

Michigan

Deborah Evans, South Lyon

Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, Marquette

Minnesota

Amy Castle, Brooklyn Park

Trista Johnson, North Oaks

Missouri

Rachel Martens, Imperial

Lindsay Taylor, Liberty

Nebraska

Krystal Hays, Diller

Barbara Helberg, McCook

Daniel Pierce, Elkhorn

New Hampshire

Allison Davidson, Keene

Aimee Hutchinson, Amherst

New Jersey

Laila Reed, Barnegat

Josephine Storch, Piscataway

New York

Anne Myrka, Eagle Bridge

Lynn Nguyen, Lake Success

Stacy Podlasek, Calverton

Nadine Spence-Clarke, Valley Stream

North Carolina

Janet Dillard, North Wilkesboro

Lynelle Reavis, Charlotte

Ohio

Casey Hudnall, Hilliard

Holly-Mae McGowen, Quincy

Luke Mallory, Toledo

Christina Phares, Springfield

Natalie Wisnieski, Cincinnati

Oklahoma

Amy Hyde, Purcell

Oregon

Anisia Dugala, Portland

Lisa Nichols, Noti

Clint Sanborn, Portland

Pennsylvania

Tanisha Davis, Pittsburgh

Tennessee

Jennifer Ride, Nashville

Tracy Schmidt, Pioneer

Christa Thompson, Knoxville

Rita Vann, White Bluff

Texas

Arturo Alvarado, San Antonio

Melita Croom, San Antonio

Victoria Duncan, Beach City

Kelly Elliott, Houston

Aubrey Korol, Fort Worth

Norma Meyer, Cross Roads

Rachelle Petika, Spring

Angel Romero, Jr., Pearland

Safiya Tobias, Rosenberg

Kyle Vaught, Midland

Michelle Wells, Sealy

Laura Zamora, Wylie

Virginia

Kimesha Grant, Richmond

Erin Storm, Gate City

Wisconsin

Pamela Konrath, Slinger

Tammy Simon, Marshfield

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.