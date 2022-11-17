Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Treasury Secretary Support the Launch of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Indonesia

On November 15, President Biden, Indonesian President Widodo, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and other world leaders announced the launch of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Indonesia, a landmark, long-term partnership designed to create an ambitious and just power sector transition in Indonesia, consistent with keeping the 1.5 °C global warming limit within reach.

This JETP will significantly accelerate Indonesia’s transition toward a cleaner energy future, reducing cumulative greenhouse gas emissions by more than 300 megatons through 2030 and a reduction of well above 2 gigatons through 2060 from Indonesia’s current trajectory.

The partnership also includes a target, for the first time, a 2030 peaking date for Indonesia’s power sector emissions including from on-grid, off-grid and captive power systems, shifting the projected peak seven years earlier.

The JETP will focus not only on delivering strong emissions reductions, but also on driving sustainable development and economic growth, while protecting the livelihoods of communities and workers in affected sectors.

Alongside our Japanese co-leads, the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) and Treasury teams have worked closely with Indonesia and International Partners Group countries over the last nine months to develop a partnership that combines a high level of Indonesian climate ambition with $20 billion in combined resources from public and private partners, to support Indonesia’s goal of a swift and just energy transition.

The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and U.S. Treasury Department, in cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of Finance, will continue to actively work with Indonesia and public and private partners to support Indonesia’s development of a comprehensive investment plan over the next six months to direct implementation of the partnership over the next 3-5 years.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.