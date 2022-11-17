Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,912 in the last 365 days.

LCCC announces naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union RAC

Blue Starts Lifelong Partnership with Laramie Community College

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne Wyoming, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Laramie County Community College (LCCC) are excited to announce a new partnership, the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation & Athletics Complex (RAC).

The partnership between LCCC and Blue is an opportunity for both organizations to reach even deeper into the community and support the work happening throughout Greater Cheyenne. The new partnership will extend outside of the walls of the RAC and into the classroom as Blue looks forward to making personal, meaningful connections with students through guest presentations, internships, and community engagement opportunities.

“As a community connector, we couldn’t be more excited to work with Dr. Schaffer and LCCC in this new lifetime partnership,” said Stephanie Teubner, President, and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “As LCCC continues to improve and upgrade their campus, we look forward to helping their staff and students discover pathways to realize their possibilities.’

Dr. Joe Schaffer, President of LCCC, adds to Teubner’s sentiment saying, “There are so many ways our organizations align, such as our missions and institutional focus, who we serve, and that we both are working to improve individual lives and our community. This opportunity not only helps us make a physical improvement on our campus; it opens doors for us to create growth experiences for our students, employees, and our service area.”

Both organizations have had a presence in Cheyenne for more than 50 years and are designed to make a difference to the communities and populations they serve in meaningful and impactful ways. The lifelong partnership signifies one of Blue’s largest investments into the Cheyenne community and solidifies them as a community partner for generations of students to come.

LCCC recently broke ground on the $25 million renovation and anticipates the project to be completed in Spring 2024.  A joint press conference to celebrate the partnership will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. in the LCCC Student Lounge located in the College Community Center on the Cheyenne campus

Attachments 


Michele Bolkovatz
Blue Federal Credit Union 
3074325402
mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com

You just read:

LCCC announces naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union RAC

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.