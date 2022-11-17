LCCC announces naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union RAC

Blue Starts Lifelong Partnership with Laramie Community College

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne Wyoming, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Laramie County Community College (LCCC) are excited to announce a new partnership, the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation & Athletics Complex (RAC).

The partnership between LCCC and Blue is an opportunity for both organizations to reach even deeper into the community and support the work happening throughout Greater Cheyenne. The new partnership will extend outside of the walls of the RAC and into the classroom as Blue looks forward to making personal, meaningful connections with students through guest presentations, internships, and community engagement opportunities.

“As a community connector, we couldn’t be more excited to work with Dr. Schaffer and LCCC in this new lifetime partnership,” said Stephanie Teubner, President, and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “As LCCC continues to improve and upgrade their campus, we look forward to helping their staff and students discover pathways to realize their possibilities.’

Dr. Joe Schaffer, President of LCCC, adds to Teubner’s sentiment saying, “There are so many ways our organizations align, such as our missions and institutional focus, who we serve, and that we both are working to improve individual lives and our community. This opportunity not only helps us make a physical improvement on our campus; it opens doors for us to create growth experiences for our students, employees, and our service area.”

Both organizations have had a presence in Cheyenne for more than 50 years and are designed to make a difference to the communities and populations they serve in meaningful and impactful ways. The lifelong partnership signifies one of Blue’s largest investments into the Cheyenne community and solidifies them as a community partner for generations of students to come.

LCCC recently broke ground on the $25 million renovation and anticipates the project to be completed in Spring 2024. A joint press conference to celebrate the partnership will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. in the LCCC Student Lounge located in the College Community Center on the Cheyenne campus

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com