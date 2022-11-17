Read more about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million.

"As we celebrate another record quarter for the Georgia Lottery, we're especially mindful of the direct impact these funds will have on our students and their families," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our state's HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs serve an essential role in educating the next generation, and this record-breaking quarter will ultimately benefit those students the most."

"The Georgia Lottery is excited to return this record-breaking amount to Georgia for allocation to education for students and families," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. "Our team is appreciative of Governor Kemp, the legislature, our board, and all the players, retailers and partners who have supported the lottery this quarter to build a strong foundation for FY23."

The first quarter of the Georgia Lottery’s fiscal year spanned from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has returned more than $25.7 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.7 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com.

