Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Presents New Single Reckless (featuring April Rose Gabrielli)
A Story of a Promising Young Life Cut Short by Another's Irreparable Actions
Each one of Eberle’s songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.”NEW YORK, US, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing his march up the stairway to stardom, burgeoning upstart Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle has teamed up with powerful vocalist April Rose Gabrielli for “Reckless”, the latest offering from his forthcoming sophomore release.
https://open.spotify.com/track/3z4BUrfo2JDZyjdLhmqAyx?si=30c9c7decafa4b6b
The after-prom that was supposed to be the start of their lives was lost due to irresponsible intoxication. Two lovers attend a party, drink then drive and only one makes it out alive. Guilty of his actions, he can’t stop thinking about her; as if she’s haunting him. He can’t remember much, just sirens.
Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle’s songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.
Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.
