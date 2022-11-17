Tynker to Combine Live Coaching With Coding Courses to Help Meet Booming U.S. Demand for Coding Education

Leading Education Platform to Bundle Expert Instruction with Award-Winning Apps and Lessons to Help Accelerate Skills Necessary for the Digital Economy

Tynker, a BYJU's company and the world's leading K-12 coding education platform, has launched live coaching from expert instructors – including two free sessions – across all of its e-learning subscription plans for students aged 5-18. The new Tynker Quick Start bundle is part of the company's effort to ensure the U.S. can meet outsized demand for technical skills in the job market, which is outpacing the rate the country's youth are learning to code.

The demand for effective coding education is acute. According to a recent Oxford Study, nearly half of all jobs today are vulnerable to automation. At the same time, jobs requiring technical skills will outpace overall job growth by nearly 300 times between now and 2031. In the U.S., roughly half of students have some access to some form of coding education — but less than 5% of students were enrolled in the 37 states where data was available. Stats like these highlight the pressing need for students to learn coding to keep the U.S. at the forefront of the digital economy.

With this enhanced offering, Tynker is doubling down on its mission of ensuring every high school graduate learns to code by 2033. Tynker is currently the only platform to offer bundled coaching with a deep, proven catalog of courses, apps and lessons to accelerate kids' coding proficiency. Coding coaches are highly educated and trained instructors who help demystify the coding experience and enable budding coders to build confidence quickly.

"It's increasingly essential that every child develops coding skills to meet the demands of the digital economy over the next decade," said Srinivas Mandyam, Tynker CEO and co-founder. "The strength of the U.S. economy depends on helping students learn how to code now, to meet the forecasted demand for jobs requiring technical skills. When we democratize coding, and guarantee access to coding instruction, we're opening up new worlds for students from every walk of life."

Getting Kids Coding Instruction Is Essential for Economic Growth

As students learn to code, they gain additional essential skills — including problem-solving, logic and critical thinking — which lead to overall improved academic performance. Many education experts and technologists agree that learning to code can and should start at a young age. Several European countries, including Estonia, Finland, Italy and the U.K., are already incorporating coding into classroom instruction.

Tynker's award-winning, gamified courses and learning platform offer engaging activities for children of all ages – from pre-readers to elementary and middle schoolers to computer science Advanced Placement students. The addition of coding coaches ensures that children start at a suitable level and that learning is fun and engaging while building coding confidence.

Tynker is the first and only coding education company to bundle two FREE live coaching sessions with an online learning platform for as little as $15 a month. Tynker is committed to offering the best value in the market, especially for those kids who are eager to learn and could benefit from a structured onboarding approach to coding. For less than the cost of a couple of tutoring sessions, parents can get one year's worth of unlimited coding activities that start with personalized guidance to put their child on the path to success.

The Tynker Quick Start Bundle includes:

Two expert instruction sessions from a highly educated and trained coding teacher

Full access to all Tynker courses, games, apps and lessons (5,000 coding activities)

Six organized levels to help kids progress from novice to expert, with skills certification at each level

Lessons, instruction and activities that are appropriate for ages 5-18

Discounts that are available during Black Friday (40%) and throughout the month of December (20%).

ABOUT TYNKER FROM BYJU'S

Tynker is one of the world's leading K-12 creative coding platforms, enabling students of all ages to develop the coding skills to design and power animations, games, music, robots and drones, smart devices, virtual worlds like Minecraft, and more. The company's award-winning platform helps kids engage at home, school, and on the go, while developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and programming skills to help them be successful today and tomorrow. Tynker's highly successful coding curriculum has been used by one in three U.S. K-8 schools, 100,000 schools globally, and over 60 million kids across 150 countries. Tynker's partners include some of the world's most respected brands, including Apple, BBC Learning, Google, Microsoft, Mattel, PBS, Lego, NASA, and more. Tynker is accessible from any computer with an Internet browser, as well as via the Tynker and Tynker Junior mobile apps, and offers both free and paid subscription options. In 2021, Tynker was acquired by BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company. For more information, visit http://www.tynker.com.

