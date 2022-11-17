Altus Assessments Announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Altus Assessments Inc, which has recently been rebranded to Acuity Insights , has been listed amongst the fastest growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. The ranking includes the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies. Acuity Insights (listed under its former name Altus Assessments Inc.) grew 242% during this period.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights CEO, Rich Emrich, says "We are thrilled that Acuity Insights is listed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list this year. It's been a big year of change for us at Acuity. We're thrilled to offer an end-to-end solution that will help higher education programs graduate a more holistic professional, while in turn improving their program. We can't wait to show you what's in store next."

Acuity Insights' mission is to create a world served by exceptional professionals. Acuity provides a robust platform of tools that connects data to help higher education programs identify and select applicants, nurture learners, and uncover insights that inform key decisions. From admissions to graduation, this end-to-end system provides school leadership and administration with a holistic view of program and learners that enables performance monitoring, reporting, and continuous improvement.

About Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altus-assessments-announced-as-one-of-deloittes-technology-fast-500-companies-301680957.html

SOURCE Acuity Insights