Backstreet Boys Celebrate the Holidays with JCPenney! Tune in for the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular and Giveback Event

Mark your calendars for the hour-long celebration on Facebook Live, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET hosted by Naz Perez

Enjoy festive family entertainment from the Backstreet Boys, including the world premiere of their new music video from their first-ever Christmas album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas," as well as a special live performance and games with the Boys

Viewers can also expect gift card surprises and JCPenney will unlock more than $50,000 in donations for Feeding America

On Thursday, December 1, JCPenney is unboxing holiday magic with the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular, a Facebook Live event starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fun-filled, hour-long celebration will be hosted by TV's Naz Perez with special appearances from the Backstreet Boys, makeup artist Piper Nelson and 10-year-old TikTok dance phenom Chase Castle. If that's not enough of a reason to watch live, JCPenney will kick off its three-year partnership with Feeding America, the exclusive nonprofit partner for the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular, by making a $50,000 donation.

Tune in to see the Backstreet Boys play holiday-inspired games, sing along as they perform holiday music from their new Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas,' and answer fan questions as the boy band participates in an audience Q&A – all while unlocking exclusive shopping surprises and participating in the giving season for Feeding America.

"JCPenney's Live Holiday Spectacular promises festive family fun, new holiday music, unbeatable value, support for Feeding America – and above all – moments of joy to bring America's families together," said John Aylward, JCPenney chief marketing officer. "We're thrilled to be joined by fan favorites like the Backstreet Boys for this live event as our own special holiday experience for shoppers looking for extra cheer this season."

Surprises Around Every Corner

The JCP Live Holiday Spectacular offers an hour of back-to-back games with the Backstreet Boys, from guessing "Who's the Most Likely To…," to completing an obstacle course dressed as snowmen, learning the steps to the latest TikTok dance trend from a 10-year-old dancing phenom, and recreating the hottest seasonal makeup tutorials on bandmates. Following their live performances, the Backstreet Boys will answer questions submitted by the audience in a live Q&A – so come with your questions ready!

"Nothing ushers in the holiday spirit more than music, and we can't wait to share our new music video with the world," said the Backstreet Boys. "Our hope is to add a little more holiday joy to the season, while also indulging in friendly competition, lots of laughs and helping JCPenney support Feeding America at the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular!"

The interactive experience wouldn't be complete without surprises for shoppers to make this holiday season even better. Every 10 minutes, select members of the Facebook audience who are engaging in the comments will be surprised with delightful gifts from the on-air advent calendar, unboxing prizes like home goods, gift cards and more.

Throughout the show, there will also be surprise $50 JCPenney gift cards for select audience members to help cross everyone off your shopping list. The theme of giving is all part of JCPenney's commitment to help hardworking families make this holiday season easier and more joyful than ever before.

World Premiere of Backstreet Boys New Holiday Music Video

The Backstreet Boys will be joining the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular for the world premiere of their new music video for "Christmas in New York." Everyone's favorite boy band will also perform two songs from their first-ever holiday album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas" – available for purchase now.

For more information on the Backstreet Boys and their first-ever Christmas album, follow @backstreetboys on all social media platforms.

Tune In as JCP Unlocks Support for Feeding America

As part of the celebration, JCPenney will initiate its partnership with Feeding America, making a $50,000 gift to help address food insecurity in communities across the U.S. Viewers can join in on the excitement as JCPenney unlocks additional donations for Feeding America – up to $25,000 – during the world premiere of "Christmas in New York." So, invite your friends, neighbors and social media followers to join in on the excitement.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is woven into the fabric of JCPenney. As a 120-year-old brand, helping our neighbors is core to our founding principle, the Golden Rule," said Marc Rosen, JCPenney chief executive officer. "By joining forces with Feeding America, we aim to help provide millions of meals to families facing hunger."

JCPenney's donation to Feeding America will be used to support the Summer Food Program, School Pantry Programs and other initiatives to help ensure every family has access to food during the holidays and beyond.

We (Still) Got Your Holiday!

The show must end on December 1, but the holiday fun doesn't have to! While the Backstreet Boys' holiday tunes are still fresh in your mind, head to JCPenney or shop online with great savings all season long. Hurry in to find deals on gifts for all generations, as well as everything you need to host your next holiday party, capture family portraits and make this holiday season one to remember. And don't forget to upload your receipt to WeGotYourCart.com for a chance to win $500 to clear your cart through Jan. 2!

With extended hours throughout the season, customers have even more opportunities to shop on their schedule in our more than 650 stores or online with easy shipping and pickup options. Visit jcp.com/locations for local store hours.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America's diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company's product assortment meets customers' everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop — from JCP.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

