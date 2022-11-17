Nanocoatings Market Size Worth $20.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.7%: AMR

Rise in the use of nanocoatings in the building & construction, electronics, and marine sectors to boost the global nanocoatings market trends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was low demand and supply of raw materials owing to strict lockdowns imposed by various governments. Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2020. On the basis of application, the electronics segment held the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nanocoatings market generated $10.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $10.7 billion Market Size in 2030 $20.1 billion CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 225 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in the use of nanocoatings in the building & construction, electronics, and marine sectors. Opportunities Thriving automotive sector and constant research made by various players globally. Restraints Huge costs related to nanocoatings as compared to conventional surface coatings.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global nanocoatings market owing to disruptions in raw material transport and shut down of various end-use industries including construction, automotive, and marine sectors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was low demand and supply of raw materials owing to strict lockdowns imposed by various governments.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global nanocoatings market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the self-cleaning (biomic & photocatalytic) segment held the major market share in 2020, holding more than one-thirds of the global nanocoatings market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, anti-corrosion, conductive, and others.

On the basis of application, the electronics segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fifths of the global nanocoatings market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the automotive segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report includes segments such as energy, food & packaging, construction, marine, healthcare, and others.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2020, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global nanocoatings market share. Moreover, the North American market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global nanocoatings market report includes Buhler AG, Nanogate AG, Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Admat Innovations, Surfix BV, EIKOS Inc., CIMA Nanotech, Duraseal Coatings Company LLC, Inframat Corporation, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanovere Technologies, Plasmatreat GmbH, and Nanowerk.

The report analyzes these key players in the global nanocoatings market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

