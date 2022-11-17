Europe IoT Market to Reach $12.30 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Breakthroughs in industrial-grade digital technology and increase in preference for cloud-based IoT software to boost the global IoT trends in Europe. IoT enables companies to automate processes and reduce labor costs, thereby creating lucrative growth avenues for the global market. On the basis of deployment mode, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2021. Component-wise, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe IoT market generated $2.19 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.19 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.30 billion CAGR 19.0% No. of Pages in Report 324 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Platform, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Breakthroughs in industrial-grade digital technology and increase in preference for cloud-based IoT software. Rise in need for enhanced supply chain & customer relation management activities. Opportunities IoT enables companies to automate processes and reduce labor costs. IoT improves service delivery and offers transparency into customer transactions. IoT offers businesses with a real-time look into how their systems really work, delivering insights into everything from the performance of machines to supply chain and logistics operation. Restraints Data security and privacy concerns. High implementation and maintenance costs of IoT equipment.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the Europe IoT market, owing to the shutdown of production networks by major automotive OEMs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain activities were massively disrupted leading to hindrances on the growth of the IoT industry in Europe.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global Europe IoT market based on component, deployment model, organization size, platform, technology, industry vertical, and region.. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021, holding two-thirds of the Europe IoT market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Europe IoT market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the cloud segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Europe IoT market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the Europe IoT market report includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bosch.IO GmbH, Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock Inc., SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. and Thales.

The report analyzes these key players in the l Europe IoT market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

