Global E-Textile Market to Reach $721.8 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Suge in demand for smart clothing, prevalence of high-performance health monitoring technology in clothing, extensive application of e-textiles among coaching athletes and fitness enthusiasts, and increase in the use of e-textile wearables in the military & defense and healthcare sectors drive the growth of the global e-textiles market. Closure of manufacturing facilities, disruption in supply chains, and shortage of raw materials during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-textile market generated $367.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16469

Report coverage & details:

















Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$367.2 million







Market Size in 2031



$721.8 million







CAGR



7.4%







No. of Pages in Report



360







Segments Covered



Type, product, application, functionality, and region







Drivers



Increase in the standard of living



Suge in demand for smart clothing







Opportunities



Increase in the use of e-textile wearables in the military &defense and healthcare sectors



Prevalence of high-performance health monitoring technology in clothing







Restrains



Privacy and security concerns



Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outburst of COVID-19 had a slightly negative impact on the growth of the global e-textile market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of electronic items and textiles, which unfavourably impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, shortage of workforce and lack of essential raw materials required for making e-textiles further aggravated the impact on the market.

This was mainly due to the adverse import &export restrictions and social distancing norms imposed by the governments so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup with eased lockdown restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.

Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.

Based on product, the ultra-smart segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the passive andactive segment.

Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Based on functionality, the sensing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The thermoelectricity segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16469

The key players analzyed in the global e-textile market report include CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Chronolife., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, INTERACTIVE WEAR AG, Mitsufuji Corporation, Myant Health, Outlast Technologies GmbH, sanSirro GmbH, Schoeller Textile AG, SENSING TEX, S.L., Sensoria Inc., SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Vista Medical Ltd., Vulpés Electronics GmbH, Xenoma Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global e-textile market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.





We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.









David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com