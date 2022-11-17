Nuheara Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuheara today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for HP Hearing PRO self-fitting OTC hearing aids. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

HP Hearing PRO self-fitting OTC hearing aids include the following clinically validated1 features:



30% improvement in speech in noise with the use of Focus directional microphones Self-Fitting with Ear ID™ proprietary software via the HP Hearing mobile application Improved ability to follow conversations and reduce background noise Clinically validated, natural sound quality

The HP Hearing PRO self-fitting OTC hearing aids are innovative products that look nothing like a traditional hearing aid. Built to medical device standards and meeting all FDA requirements for safety and efficacy, the HP Hearing PRO features the Ear ID™ self-fitting software and technology powered by Nuheara. The Ear ID™ has been clinically proven to be substantially equivalent to a professionally fit hearing aid2. The proprietary Ear ID™ software tests the wearer’s individual hearing thresholds from low frequency to high frequency in each ear, then automatically programs the HP Hearing PRO hearing aids for each ear. This ability for the consumer to self-fit through the HP Hearing application, for iOS and Android platform mobile devices, allow a quick and easy acclimation experience for the consumer. The entire acclimation experiences takes about 10-15 minutes from unboxing through customization of the user’s personalized profile to accommodate their perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

In addition to the HP Hearing PRO’s capabilities as an OTC hearing aid, this innovative product streams media and phone calls via Bluetooth®. The Active Noise Cancellation minimizes background noise for an immersive sound experience when streaming phone calls or music.

Additional features include:

HP Hearing app for iOS and Android

Rechargeable built-in Li-ion batteries

Charge Case for on the go charging



Most importantly, the HP Hearing PRO has been clinically validated3 through research completed by the National Acoustic Laboratories to provide a 30% speech understanding improvement in the presence of noise using the directional microphone feature called Focus. This is a huge benefit for consumers in restaurants or social situations where background noise makes understanding speech difficult. Now, at the touch of the HP Hearing app, a wearer can switch the directional microphone settings to Focus on sounds towards their front, quickly allowing for immediate improvement in speech understanding.

Commenting on Nuheara’s recognition as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for the HP Hearing PRO, Co-founder and Managing Director, Justin Miller said:

“Nuheara have been attending CES since 2017 and throughout that time have been recognized on numerous occasions with awards that were representative of driving consumerization in hearing. Over these years, CES has certainly helped drive the recent US legislation changes for assessable and affordable over-the-counter hearing aids. As such, I am delighted that the world’s first FDA cleared OTC self-fit hearing aid, HP Hearing PRO by Nuheara, has been recognized with an innovation award.”

US-based Nuheara CEO John R. Luna said:

“The HP Hearing PRO self-fitting over-the-counter hearing aids are the only product to have received FDA clearance for the OTC self-fitting classification “QUH” under the rule passed in October 2022. This classification required a 510(k) clearance and a clinical study to prove our substantial equivalence and meets the OTC hearing aid law labeling and intended use guidelines. We are grateful to the Consumer Technology Association and CES for recognizing the innovation and hard work that went into creating this new product. We are excited to bring the HP Hearing PRO to the 38 million US consumers who need an affordable over-the-counter hearing solution.”

New for CES 2023 — CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security around the world. For CES 2023, CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new tech subcategories.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

The HP Hearing PRO will be on display at CES 2023, in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall Booth #8763. Learn more about the HP Hearing PRO powered by Nuheara in the CES Tech Talk podcast here: https://www.ces.tech/Events-Programs/CES-Tech-Talk-Podcast/Season-6/This-Earbuds-for-You-Hear-Better-Affordably.aspx.

ABOUT NUHEARA

Nuheara is a global leader in smart hearing technology which change people’s lives by enhancing the power to hear. As a global pioneer in Hearable products, Nuheara developed proprietary, multi-functional, personalised intelligent hearing devices that augments a person’s hearing. Nuheara is headquartered in Perth, Australia and was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

In 2016, the Company released its revolutionary wireless earbuds, IQbuds, which allow consumers to augment their hearing according to their personal hearing preferences and connect hands free with their voice-enabled smart devices. In 2020, Nuheara released its third-generation hearable, the IQbuds² MAX.

In 2021, Nuheara transformed its operations to include medical device manufacturing for its hearing aid products to meet global demand for mild to moderate hearing loss. Nuheara products are now sold Direct to Consumer (DTC) and in major consumer electronics retailers, professional hearing clinics, pharmacies, and speciality retailers around the world.

The Company’s mission is to transform the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are both accessible and affordable. For further information, please visit https://www.nuheara.com/ .

