New Zealand PM highlights role of women in modern economy

VIETNAM, November 17 - HCM CITY — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the role of women in promoting the economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic and amid adverse impacts of the world economy while delivering a speech at the Women’s Summit 2022 themed “Women Rising” in HCM City on Wednesday.

PM Ardern said Việt Nam and New Zealand share similarities in the female workforce, gender equality and women and children-oriented activities.

The PM believed that gender equality policies will be part of sustainable economic growth while trade policies and economic initiatives will create a driving force for women to join business and leadership activities.

According to the New Zealand leader, women and children have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as it has worsened poverty and domestic violence.

Over the past three decades, the rate of New Zealand women joining the workforce has increased from 54 per cent to 70 per cent. In Việt Nam, the rate was 76 per cent in 2019 which was rather high, given the world’s average was 47 per cent.

She briefed participants about New Zealand’s policies in support of women in child care and pre-school education to help them become more resilient during an economic downturn.

Meeting with Vietnamese and New Zealand female entrepreneurs, the PM said, via empowerment, salary increases and respect for domestic and foreign workers, New Zealand enterprises have striven to become not only the best in the world but also the best for the world.

Held by Forbes Vietnam magazine, the summit drew the participation of over 800 delegates, including outstanding women and influential leaders in the country and the region. — VNS