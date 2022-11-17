FHA & VA Loans
Chicagoland Home Inspectors very own, Mark McCutcheon, and The World’s most Okay-est mortgage broker, Joey Matthews talk about FHA & VA loans and inspections.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You don’t want to miss today’s show on FHA & VA Loans!
Join us on today’s Homebuyers Hour Radio Show LIVESTREAM on YouTube for an educational episode with Chicagoland Home Inspectors very own, Mark McCutcheon, and The World’s most Okay-est mortgage broker, Joey Matthews.
When it comes to loans, FHA’s and VA lending requires certain inspections.
Mortgage expert Joey Matthews has lots of experience with VA loans and can talk all about this.
The show is more of a presentation, where the three of us are going to talk about all of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to these loans. Be prepared to learn lots and ask questions.
We will be developing a class out of this to help you!
As always, Chicagoland Home Inspectors provides education and guidance for both new home inspectors as well as fellow real estate agents to understand and be prepared for what to say to your clients.
Share with your team and networks that this is coming up and learn more about the FHA Inspection Requirements, what the VA mortgages require, and all of the in-between.
