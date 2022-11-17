Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,398 in the last 365 days.

FHA & VA Loans

Chicagoland Home Inspectors very own, Mark McCutcheon, and The World’s most Okay-est mortgage broker, Joey Matthews talk about FHA & VA loans and inspections.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You don’t want to miss today’s show on FHA & VA Loans!

Join us on today’s Homebuyers Hour Radio Show LIVESTREAM on YouTube for an educational episode with Chicagoland Home Inspectors very own, Mark McCutcheon, and The World’s most Okay-est mortgage broker, Joey Matthews.
When it comes to loans, FHA’s and VA lending requires certain inspections.
Mortgage expert Joey Matthews has lots of experience with VA loans and can talk all about this.
The show is more of a presentation, where the three of us are going to talk about all of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to these loans. Be prepared to learn lots and ask questions.
We will be developing a class out of this to help you!
As always, Chicagoland Home Inspectors provides education and guidance for both new home inspectors as well as fellow real estate agents to understand and be prepared for what to say to your clients.

Share with your team and networks that this is coming up and learn more about the FHA Inspection Requirements, what the VA mortgages require, and all of the in-between.

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

FHA & VA Loans, Home Inspections Mark McCutcheon & Joey Matthews - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

You just read:

FHA & VA Loans

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.