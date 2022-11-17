Submit Release
Media Advisory – Preventing Impaired Driving By Youth - MADD Canada and NSLC Screen New English School Program at Halifax Junior School

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) are teaming up to deliver a powerful program to educate students about the dangers of impaired driving and how they can keep themselves and one another safe.

MADD Canada’s 2022-2023 English School Program, titled Final Play, and French School Program, titled Détour, are being delivered to Nova Scotia schools, with NSLC directly sponsoring 65 presentations this year. This holiday season, from December 2 to 4, the NSLC will come together with their team, suppliers and customers to further their support of MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon.

Media are welcome to attend a special screening of Final Play at Gorsebrook Junior High School and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date:  Tuesday, November 22 at 1 p.m.
Location:  Gorsebrook Junior High School, 5966 South St, Halifax, NS
Guests:  Carolyn McCormack, VP Communications, Brand & Responsibility – NSLC
  Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer – MADD Canada

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, with the support of sponsors such as NSLC, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving. Following the realistic and hard-hitting fictional storyline, students see the personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving.

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/ 


To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview with a MADD Canada spokesperson, contact:
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

Primary Logo

