Business Aircraft Market Size Worth USD 42.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Business Aircraft Market Information by Aircraft Type, Service, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market could touch USD 42.5 Billion by 2030, thriving at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope

There are various types of business aircraft available in the market, ranging from jets to propeller-driven aircraft to helicopters. The fleet ranges from advanced piston aircraft that are not even as big as a car and can fly a few hundred miles before they need to be re-fuelled, to jets with the capacity to seat over a dozen passengers and can make non-stop flights.

Business aircraft allow for flexible, efficient, secure, cost-effective, and safe access to destinations anywhere in the world. Since employees of an organization are able to meet and work together aboard business aircraft, one can expect a higher productivity level.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 42.5 Billion CAGR 4% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Aircraft Type, By Service, By Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing long-range flights demands Rapidly Increasing People's Purchasing Power Are Other Major Growth Driving Factors

Market Scope:

The major vendors in the global market are:

Cessna Aircraft Company (US)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Piper Aircraft (US)

Textron Aviation (US)

Embraer SA (Brazil)

Pilatus Aircraft Inc. (Switzerland)

Honda Aircraft Company (US)

These firms are striving to bolster their geographical reach while also focusing on introducing newer, and more advanced products via numerous strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and new launches.



Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Primary Growth Boosters:

The incredible growth of the tourism sector across several countries is expected to favor the business aircraft industry in the coming years. Moreover, charter services are increasingly fostering their presence and routes worldwide, which should also benefit the business aircraft market over the analysis period.

Introduction of new and stricter aviation emission policies and regulations along with the soaring need among the vast clientele for personalized travel experience add to the demand for well-equipped business aircraft. In addition, the expanding pool of High Net-worth Individual (HNWI) clientele across North America has landed the global market on a rapid growth trajectory. Associated benefits with respect to ownership, including fractional ownership as well as private jet card programs, also facilitate market growth.

Technological innovations in avionics systems, new launches, and frequent procurement & service partnerships and agreements will propel the growth of the business jet OEMs segment in the years to come.

In-flight connectivity/IFC in business aircraft will be surging by a whopping 50% by the next decade, with the number of total business jet aircraft touching 36,500 by 2028. In 2021, the use of private plane reached the highest degree with 3.3 million of them taking off.

Market Restraints:

A huge challenge expected to emerge in the coming years can be the shortage of advanced infrastructure across several countries. Although emerging nations like India, Nigeria, Malaysia, and China hold a lot of promise for business aircraft, their growth is comprised of the lack of modern infrastructure. Numerous cities in these countries are not well connected while many areas face a shortage of airports and aerodromes.

COVID-19 Analysis

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on several industries, burdening them with financial challenges. However, the collective effort given by government bodies across countries and industries to accelerate the recovery rate of the global economy could mean better prospects for the business aircraft industry in the years ahead.

Market Segmentation

By Type

In terms of type, the business aircraft market caters to fixed wing as well as rotary wing. The types of fixed wing business aircraft are mid-size jets, heavy jets, and light jets. The light jet segment may procure the highest development in the next few years, thanks to the surge in the commercialization trend of air taxis, which are anticipated to act as business jets for intra and intercity travels in the near future.

By Service

Service-wise, the key segments are charter, jet card programs, and fractional ownership. The chartered services are experiencing robust demand worldwide and can even garner the fastest growth rate in the following years. This can be accredited to the rampant demand for the same in Europe and North America.

By Application

Primary applications of business aircraft include VIP transportation, tourism, and more.

Regional Status

North America is the ruling market for business aircraft, backed by rapid technical innovations as well as the high industrialization rate in the region. The massive number of high-net-worth individuals present in the region combined with the vast pool of reputed business aircraft manufacturers including Bombardier (Canada), Gulfstream (US), and Textron (US), add to the market worth.

The European industry for business aircraft is slated to achieve a substantial growth rate between 2020 and 2027. The strong market growth can be the result of the rising manufacturing of business aircraft by the established players in the region. also, firms’ surging focus on improving the aviation infrastructure, escalating need for newer aircraft, and the upgradation of the existing aircraft models could also propel the market position in the years to come.

The Asia Pacific is on track to achieve noteworthy growth over the forthcoming years, with the demand for business aircraft escalating at a stunning pace in the region. Surging investments in advanced business aircraft and the mounting number of high net-worth individual clientele also foster the market lucrativeness in the region.

