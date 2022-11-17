Submit Release
GenieMD joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

Democratizing Healthcare

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

The American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network is a critical voice in the transformation of the care continuum.”
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, global virtual care platform and services provider, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, past volunteer president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), volunteer chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Arthur L. Bloomfield professor and chair department of medicine, Stanford University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“The American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network is a critical voice in the transformation of the care continuum,” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer @ GenieMD, “We are encouraged about the opportunity to engage the Innovators’ Network to further elevate the value of our award-winning virtual care platform.”

About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of a modular, scalable, and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact bizdev@genieMD.com

Thomas Foley
GenieMD, Inc
+1 (201) 321-9751
